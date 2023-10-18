Infographic: Key highlights from Abbott Laboratories’ (ABT) Q3 2023 earnings results

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales decreased 2.6% year-over-year to $10.1 billion. On an organic basis, sales fell 1.5%.

Net earnings remained relatively unchanged at $1.43 billion compared to the year-ago quarter. GAAP EPS rose 1.2% to $0.82 while adjusted EPS dropped 1% to $1.14.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects GAAP EPS of $3.14-3.18 and adjusted EPS of $4.42-4.46.

