ADBE Earnings: Adobe reports higher Q2 earnings; results beat estimates

Design software maker Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) on Thursday reported an increase in second-quarter 2024 revenue and earnings. The results also topped expectations.

Second-quarter revenues came in at $5.31 billion, which is up 10% from the year-ago quarter. The top line benefited from strong growth in the core Digital Media business.

Adjusted net profit, excluding one-off items, rose to $4.48 per share in Q2 from $3.91 per share last year. Unadjusted net income was $1.57 million or $3.49 per share in the May quarter, compared to $1.30 billion or $2.82 per share in the second quarter of 2023.

“Our highly differentiated approach to AI and innovative product delivery are attracting an expanding universe of customers and providing more value to existing users,” said Adobe’s CEO Shantanu Narayen.

Prior Performance