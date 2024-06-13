Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
ADBE Earnings: Adobe reports higher Q2 earnings; results beat estimates
Design software maker Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) on Thursday reported an increase in second-quarter 2024 revenue and earnings. The results also topped expectations.
Second-quarter revenues came in at $5.31 billion, which is up 10% from the year-ago quarter. The top line benefited from strong growth in the core Digital Media business.
Adjusted net profit, excluding one-off items, rose to $4.48 per share in Q2 from $3.91 per share last year. Unadjusted net income was $1.57 million or $3.49 per share in the May quarter, compared to $1.30 billion or $2.82 per share in the second quarter of 2023.
“Our highly differentiated approach to AI and innovative product delivery are attracting an expanding universe of customers and providing more value to existing users,” said Adobe’s CEO Shantanu Narayen.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
AVGO Earnings: Broadcom Q2 2024 revenue and profit beat estimates
Semiconductor company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) on Wednesday reported higher second-quarter revenues and adjusted earnings. The results also topped analysts' expectations. Earnings, excluding non-recurring items, came in at $10.96 per
Key takeaways from Oracle’s (ORCL) Q4 2024 earnings report
Oracle Corporation’s (NYSE: ORCL) stock rallied this week after the company announced large cloud infrastructure deals with tech giants Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft. The demand for Oracle's generative AI infrastructure
ZDGE Earnings: Zedge reports higher revenues and adj. profit for Q3 2024
Content distribution platform Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American: ZDGE) has reported higher net income for the third quarter of 2024, on an adjusted basis. The bottom line benefitted from a double-digit