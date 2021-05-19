ADI Infographics: All you need to know about Analog Devices Q2 2021 earnings results

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) today reported its second-quarter financial results for the period ended May 1, 2021.

Total revenues increased 26% to $1.66 billion with record revenue in the Industrial and Automotive markets.

Net income for the second quarter was $422 million, or $1.14 per share, compared to net income of $267 million, or $0.72 per share in the second quarter of 2020.