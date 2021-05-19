Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
ADI Infographics: All you need to know about Analog Devices Q2 2021 earnings results
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) today reported its second-quarter financial results for the period ended May 1, 2021.
Total revenues increased 26% to $1.66 billion with record revenue in the Industrial and Automotive markets.
Net income for the second quarter was $422 million, or $1.14 per share, compared to net income of $267 million, or $0.72 per share in the second quarter of 2020.
Most Popular
Lowe’s Companies (LOW) beats market estimates in Q1
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The home improvement company reported Q1 revenue of $24.4 billion, up 24% year-over-year
Target Corp. (TGT) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 23.4% year-over-year to $24.1 billion. Comparable sales rose nearly 23%. GAAP net income jumped more than
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q4 earnings rise, beat view; revenue up 10%
Gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced fourth-quarter results Tuesday after the closing bell, reporting earnings and revenues that exceeded expectations. Fourth-quarter revenues rose to $839.4 million from