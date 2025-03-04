ADSK Q4 Call Highlights: AI-Powered Growth, Workforce Restructuring and Future Forecasts!

Autodesk Inc., a leader in 3D design, engineering and entertainment software, in its Q4 earnings call addressed the company’s 10% to 15% growth rate being hindered by slow new business due to internal shifts and economic uncertainty, proposing channel productivity boosts and investments in AI and industry cloud as solutions. The company emphasized self-service as a key efficiency driver, simplifying transactions and support to enhance upsell opportunities. A multiyear go-to-market optimization was detailed, evolving from marketing efficiency to stronger partner ties and self-service for sustained margin growth. Management highlighted generative AI in Fusion and Forma to improve productivity and expand market reach, while Moorjani underscored strong fiscal ’25 results, a stable 100-110% net retention rate, and restructuring benefits baked into fiscal ’26 margin goals, all while maintaining an unchanged M&A stance.

Autodesk is implementing a 9% global workforce reduction of about 1,350 employees despite posting strong Q4 fiscal 2025 results with 11.6% revenue growth and 9.6% higher non-GAAP earnings. The company mentioned this restructuring as a strategic shift towards cloud computing and AI rather than cost-cutting, coinciding with the company’s New Buying Experience launch and transition to subscription-based models. For fiscal 2026, the company projects revenues between $6.895-6.965 billion with better-than-expected earnings forecasts. Autodesk’s subscription model remains robust with 97% recurring revenue, 14% growth in remaining performance obligations, and 23% increase in billings.

Financial/Operational Metrics:

Net Sales: $1.64 billion, up 12% YoY.

$1.64 billion, up 12% YoY. Net Income: $303 million, up 7% YoY.

$303 million, up 7% YoY. Diluted EPS: $1.40, up 7% YoY.

$1.40, up 7% YoY. Deferred Revenue: $4.13 billion, down 3% YoY.

$4.13 billion, down 3% YoY. Operating Expenses: $1.12 billion, up 9% YoY.

Outlook:

1Q26 Revenue: $1.60-1.61 billion.

$1.60-1.61 billion. 1Q26 GAAP EPS: $0.76-0.90.

$0.76-0.90. 1Q26 Non-GAAP EPS: $2.14-2.17.

$2.14-2.17. FY26 Revenue: $6.90-6.97 billion.

$6.90-6.97 billion. FY26 GAAP EPS: $4.74-5.37.

$4.74-5.37. FY26 Non-GAAP EPS: $9.34-9.67.

$9.34-9.67. FY26 Operating Margin: 21-22%.

Analyst Crossfire:

New Business Growth Drivers & Margin Expansion Strategy (Saket Kalia – Barclays): Growth challenges stem from Autodesk’s internal transitions and macroeconomic uncertainty. The company is optimizing its go-to-market strategy to enhance partner productivity and drive high-growth segments, particularly in AI and industry cloud solutions. Autodesk exceeded FY25 margin expectations and guided for further expansion in FY26. The restructuring aligns with long-term optimization, integrating self-service and tighter channel partnerships to enhance efficiency while reducing costs (Andrew Anagnost – CEO, Janesh Moorjani – CFO).

Macroeconomic Uncertainty & Policy Impacts, Product & Technology Roadmap (Adam Borg – Stifel, Jay Vleeschhouwer – Griffin): Customers seek certainty rather than specific policy outcomes. Autodesk remains resilient and diversified, capable of adapting to potential changes in regulations, tariffs, or immigration policies. Investment is accelerating in industry clouds, core platform data expansion, and AI features. The AutoConstrain AI tool in Fusion has a 50% user acceptance rate, demonstrating strong productivity gains (Andrew Anagnost – CEO).

Revenue Guidance & Workforce Reduction Impact, Margin Expansion Beyond FY26 (Jason Celino – KeyBanc, Taylor McGinnis – UBS): The FY26 guidance accounts for potential disruptions from restructuring, but Autodesk has mitigation plans in place to minimize risk. FY26 margin improvement is driven by cost optimization, reduced duplications, and hiring discipline. Further expansion is expected in FY27, with Autodesk aiming for industry-leading GAAP margins (Janesh Moorjani – CFO, Janesh Moorjani – CFO).

Revenue Growth & Margin Headwinds, Generative AI Expansion & Monetization (Joe Vruwink – Baird, Matt Hedberg – RBC): FY26 revenue faces a 6% headwind from the new transaction model, but margin impact is 3%, offset by cost discipline and efficiency gains. AI-driven tools like AutoConstrain improve customer productivity, making Autodesk products more competitive. High-productivity AI features could be monetized in the future, and Forma’s AI capabilities may expand Building Information Modeling (BIM) adoption among smaller firms (Janesh Moorjani – CFO, Andrew Anagnost – CEO).