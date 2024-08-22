Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales were $2.7 billion, which was flat compared to the same period a year ago. Comparable store sales increased 0.4%.

Net income was $45 million, or $0.75 per share, compared to $78.6 million, or $1.32 per share, last year.

Revenue beat expectations while earnings missed estimates.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects net sales of $11.15-11.25 billion and EPS of $2.00-2.50. Comparable store sales are expected to range between down 1% to flat.

The stock fell over 8% in premarket hours on Thursday.

