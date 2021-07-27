Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Earnings: 2Q21 Key Numbers

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues rose 99% year-over-year to $3.85 billion.
Net income increased to $710 million, or $0.58 per share, from $157 million, or $0.13 per share, in the same period a year ago. Adjusted net income amounted to $778 million, or $0.63 per share.
For the third quarter of 2021, AMD expects revenue to be approx. $4.1 billion, plus or minus $100 million, representing a year-over-year growth of approx. 46%.
For the full year of 2021, the company expects revenue growth of approx. 60%, up from the prior guidance of approx. 50%, driven by strong growth across all its businesses.
