Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Tom Barth — Head of Investor Relations

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer

Ed McGowan — Chief Financial Officer



Analysts:

James Breen — William Blair — Analyst

Sterling Auty — JPMorgan — Analyst

Charlie Erlikh — Baird — Analyst

Mike Wilson — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

James Fish — Piper Sandler — Analyst

Tim Horan — Oppenheimer — Analyst

Colby Synesael — Cowen — Analyst

Brandon Nispel — KeyBanc Capital — Analyst

Mike Cikos — Needham & Company. — Analyst

Ben Rose — Battle Road Research — Analyst

Tom Barth — Head of Investor Relations

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Akamai’s second quarter 2021 earnings conference call. Speaking today will be Tom Leighton, Akamai’s Chief Executive Officer, and Ed McGowan, Akamai’s Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, please note that today’s comments include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding revenue and earnings guidance. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements; the factors include uncertainty stemming from COVID-19 pandemic and any impact from unexpected geopolitical developments. Additional information concerning these factors is contained in Akamai’s filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements included in this call represent the company’s view on August 3, 2021. Akamai disclaims any obligation to update these statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

As a reminder, we will be referring to some non-GAAP financial metrics during today’s call. A detailed reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP metrics can be found under the financial portion of the Investor Relations section at akamai.com.

And with that, let me turn the call over to Tom.

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Tom, and thank you all for joining us today. I’m pleased to report that Akamai delivered excellent financial results in the second quarter, coming in at/or above the high end of our guidance range for both revenue and EPS. Q2 revenue was $853 million, up 7% year-over-year and up 5% in constant currency. Non-GAAP operating margin in Q2 was 32%, which reflects our continued focus on operational efficiency, even as we’ve continued to invest for future growth. Q2 non-GAAP EPS was $1.42 per diluted share, up 3% year-over-year.

Akamai Security Solutions continued to perform especially well in Q2, generating revenue of $325 million, up 25% year-over-year, and up 22% in constant currency. Cyberattacks generated headlines throughout the first half of the year, and our strong growth reflects the criticality of security to organizations in every sector and geography of the world. Akamai is increasingly recognized as a security leader that offers not just innovative and market leading solutions, but also insights into an enormous amount of Internet data and threat intelligence, a massive distributed platform at the edge of the Internet where most attacks originate. And the technical expertise of one of the industry’s largest and most experienced teams of security professionals. The strong growth of our security portfolio was driven by several product lines, including our market leading solutions for web app firewall, bot management, DDoS prevention and Access Control.

Our recently released Akamai Page Integrity Manager continued to have rapid adoption in Q2. Page Integrity Manager helps businesses protect their users from having credit card data or other personal information stolen by malware embedded in third-party content. It’s also designed to prevent user data from being intentionally or inadvertently sent to third parties such as advertisers or social networks, which can result in a violation of privacy laws and steep fines. As an example, one of our customers is a leading furniture retailer. Page Integrity Manager detected that one of their partners, a major social media platform, was taking their shoppers’ e-mail addresses in violation of their data privacy rules. Page Integrity Manager blocks such transfers of personal data and immediately notifies our customers so that appropriate business actions can be taken.

In June, we entered beta with a related solution that we call; Audience Hijacking Protection. Audience Hijacking Protection is designed to detect and block malicious or unwanted activity from client side plug-ins, browser extensions and malware. For example, it can quickly identify vulnerable resources, detect suspicious behavior and block unwanted ads, pop-ups, affiliate fraud and other malicious activities that attempt to hijack a retailer’s audience. Initial customer interest in this new capability is very strong. Akamai Bot Manager also continued to perform very well in Q2, with revenue growing 40% year-over-year. Bot Manager now has nearly 800 customers with an annualized revenue run rate of nearly $200 million. Our customers use Bot Manager to fort a variety of unwanted activities and attacks such as price scraping, inventory manipulation, credential stuffing and account takeover.

Recently, we enhanced our ability to defend against account takeover attempts with the beta launch of Akamai Account Protector. It’s designed to proactively identify and block human fraudulent activity using advanced machine learning, behavioral analytics and reputation heuristics. Account Protector intelligently evaluates every login request to determine, if it’s coming from a legitimate user or an impersonator.

Q2 bookings were also strong for our Prolexic service, which helps organizations defend against the surge of ransom DDOS attacks that began in Q3 of last year. As an example, a leading financial analytics company recently adopted Prolexic to protect them from this growing threat. Prior to that, the company faced operational and technical challenges from needing to manage multiple security technologies from various niche vendors and cloud service providers. Since consolidating with Akamai, they have greatly benefited from reduced complexity, improved security and greater consistency for compliance and risk management across their many business units. As you all likely know, there have been widespread ransomware, data theft and other malware attacks against major enterprises this year. Included were well-publicized attacks on critical infrastructure at a major pipeline company, the world’s largest meat packer and a freight operator that serves as the lifeline for 2 popular island destinations in New England.

The need to stop these kinds of attacks is driving organizations to adopt new Zero Trust and Secure Access Service Edge, or SASE Solutions, such as those offered by Akamai. For example, when the exchange server attack hit thousands of organizations in March, Akamai’s e-mail wasn’t compromised, because our IT department uses Akamai’s Enterprise Application Access solution, which prevented unauthorized access to our exchange server.

Our Access Control suite of products continue to be Akamai’s fastest-growing security segment in Q2, with revenue up 161% year-over-year, including the acquisition of Asavie, and up 57% on an organic basis. As one example of a new customer, we closed a large security contract in Q2 with a company that helps maritime operators manage risk. This company has thousands of employees and hundreds of offices throughout the world. They adopted our Enterprise Application Access and Kona Site Defender solutions to secure the access to their applications and to protect their internal systems from malware and other threats.

I’ll now turn to our CDN portfolio, which generated revenue of $528 million in Q2, down 1% year-over-year and 4% in constant currency. This result was in line with our expectations and reflects the challenging comparison against last year’s pandemic-related jump in traffic and the loss of revenue from Chinese applications that were banned from India in July of 2020.

Traffic on our platform remained strong in Q2, with peaks exceeding 130 terabits per second every day throughout the quarter. This enormous amount of traffic provides strong evidence of how much customers were live on our platform’s unparalleled scale and reach, which is enabled by more than 4,200 points of presence at the edge, in 135 countries around the world. Our tremendous global presence is especially important to the world’s major broadcasters, who continue to look to Akamai to deliver the world’s most significant events. For example, during the recent European football tournament, the peak traffic that we delivered globally for more than 30 broadcasters was 35 terabits per second, nearly 5 times the peak observed in 2016.

Our fast-growing Edge Applications segment delivered $47 million in Q2, up 35% year-over-year and up 32% in constant currency. This rapid growth rate reflects the shift of compute workloads from core data centers, on-prem or in the cloud to our edge platform for offload, improved performance, security and global scale. For example, each time a user accesses one of our retailer customer sites, the retailer’s geo location code is executed on an Akamai edge server to identify the user’s location and then deliver content tailored for that location. Overall, we’re now supporting an average of 5 billion such edge computing instantiations per day on our platform.

In summary, I’m pleased to report that we’ve executed according to the plan we outlined for investors during our February Analyst Day. In particular, we continued to achieve strong demand from customers for our security and edge computing solutions, diversification of our business across products, geographies and sales channels, and strong financial performance on both the top and bottom lines.

Before turning the call over to Ed, I’d like to formally welcome Sharon Bowen to our Board of Directors. Sharon’s had extensive experience in financial and securities transactions for large global companies and we’re very much looking forward to benefiting from her engagement and counsel. In addition, as many of you know, our Board is now chaired by Dan Hesse, who succeeded Fred Salerno in June. Dan has held senior management positions in the telco industry for many years, including as CEO of Sprint. He’s also recognized as a leader in ESG and is providing valuable advice and oversight to our senior management team. Of course, we all deeply appreciate Fred’s many years of outstanding leadership and service to Akamai, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors.

I’ll now turn the call over to Ed to provide further details on our Q2 results and our outlook for next quarter and the full year.

Ed?

Ed McGowan — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Tom. As Tom outlined, Akamai delivered another excellent quarter.

Q2 revenue was $853 million, at the high end of our guidance range and up 7% year-over-year or 5% in constant currency. Revenue growth was led by broad-based strength across our Security business globally. Revenue from our Security Technology Group was $325 million, up 25% year-over-year or 22% in constant currency. Security now accounts for 38% of our total revenue. We saw strong performance across our major security products, including Bot Manager, Prolexic, and our Access Control product suite. Revenue from our Edge Technology Group was $528 million, down 1% year-over-year or 4% in constant currency. These results were in line with our internal expectations, which factored in challenging comparisons from our outstanding CDN results in Q2 a year ago. The tough year-over-year compares within our Edge delivery business offset the continued strong growth in our edge applications business.

Foreign exchange fluctuations had a negative impact on revenue of $2 million on a sequential basis and a positive $19 million on a year-over-year basis, largely in line with our expectations. International revenue was $403 million, up 15% year-over-year or 9% in constant currency. Sales in our international markets represented 47% of total revenue in Q2, up three points from Q2 2020 and up two points from Q1 levels. As a reminder, our Q2 results last year included approximately $15 million of revenue from China-based apps that were banned in India from Q3 2020 onwards. Adjusting for this impact, international growth would have been approximately 20% year-over-year and 14% in constant currency. Finally, revenue from our US market was $450 million, up 1% year-over-year.

Moving now to costs; cash gross margin was 76%, in line with our expectations. GAAP gross margin, which includes both depreciation and stock-based compensation, was 62%. Non-GAAP cash operating expenses were $259 million, slightly below our guidance range due to lower-than-expected hiring during the quarter.

Now, moving on to profitability. Adjusted EBITDA was $386 million. Our adjusted EBITDA margin was 45%, in line with our guidance. Non-GAAP operating income was $270 million, and our non-GAAP operating margin was 32%, slightly favorable to our guidance due to lower operating expenses I just mentioned. Capital expenditures in Q2, excluding equity compensation and capitalized interest expense were $138 million, consistent with our guidance range. GAAP net income for the second quarter was $156 million or $0.94 of earnings per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income was $233 million or $1.42 of earnings per diluted share, up 3% year-over-year, down 1% in constant currency and $0.02 above the high end of our guidance range. Taxes included in our non-GAAP earnings were $39 million, based on a Q2 effective tax rate of approximately 14.5%.

Now, I will discuss some balance sheet items. As of June 30th, our cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled approximately $2.6 billion. After accounting for the $2.3 billion of combined principal amounts of our two convertible notes, net cash was approximately $281 million as of June 30th.

Now, I will review our use of capital. During the second quarter, we spent approximately $96 million to repurchase shares, buying back approximately 900,000 shares. We ended Q2 with approximately $417 million remaining on our previously announced share repurchase authorization. Our plan remains to leverage our share buyback program to offset dilution, resulting from equity compensation over time.

Moving on to Q3 guidance; we are projecting Q3 revenue in the range of $845 million to $860 million or up 7% to 9% as reported or 6% to 8% in constant currency over Q3 2020. Foreign exchange fluctuations are expected to have a negative $3 million impact on Q3 revenue compared to Q2 levels and a positive $5 million impact year-over-year. At these revenue levels, we expect cash gross margins of approximately 76%. Q3 non-GAAP operating expenses are projected to be $257 million to $262 million, and we anticipate Q3 EBITDA margins of approximately 45%.

Moving now to depreciation; we expect non-GAAP depreciation expense to be between $120 million to $121 million. Factoring in this guidance, we expect non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 31% for Q3.

Moving on to capex; we expect to spend approximately $135 million to $140 million excluding equity compensation in the third quarter. And with the overall revenue and spend configuration I just outlined, we expect Q3 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.37 to $1.41. This EPS guidance assumes taxes of $38 million to $39 million based on an estimated quarterly non-GAAP tax rate of approximately 14.5%. It also reflects a fully diluted share count of approximately 165 million shares.

Looking ahead to the full year, we are raising our guidance for both revenue and EPS. We now expect revenue of $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion, which is up 7% to 8% year-over-year as reported, or up 6% to 7% in constant currency. We now expect Security revenue growth to be in the low to mid-20% range for the full year 2021. We are estimating non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 31% and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $5.54 to $5.65. And this non-GAAP earnings guidance is based on a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 14.5% and a fully diluted share count of approximately 164 million shares.

Finally, full year capex is anticipated to be approximately 16% of revenue, consistent with our prior guidance. We are very pleased with our excellent financial results in the first half, and we look forward to delivering a strong second half.

Thank you. Tom and I would be happy to take your questions. Operator?

James Breen — William Blair — Analyst

Thanks for taking the question. Can you talk about some of the seasonality around the business, second, third quarter? Obviously, the Olympics is happening right now and sort of how you see the impact in the business, given how the traffic patterns have been so far. And then it seems like operating income 31% is moving up a little bit. Can you just talk about some of the dynamics and where you see that going as security maybe becomes a bigger part of the business?

Ed McGowan — Chief Financial Officer

Ed McGowan — Chief Financial Officer

The margin question, yes, we had a better quarter from an operating margin perspective. Hiring was a little bit lighter than normal. Just a couple of things to keep in mind on the margin front; July is when we have our annual merit increase or our salary increases, so that comes into effect beginning in Q3. Then also, we do expect that we’ll see some travel expenses and some costs related to offices reopening in the back half of the year as well. Tom and I have talked about, we plan on operating the business in the 30% range. This year, we’ll do a little bit better, but we do want to continue to invest for the opportunities we see in front of us in Security.

James Breen — William Blair — Analyst

Great, thanks.

Sterling Auty — JPMorgan — Analyst

Yes, thanks. Hi, guys. I’m curious to understand, how you’re thinking about the investment on the go-to-market, specifically sales headcount in the security side of the business, given the strength that you’re seeing?

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer

Sterling Auty — JPMorgan — Analyst

Understood. And then, just one follow-up in terms of the security competitive landscape, especially on the newer solutions like Page Integrity Manager. Who is the point person you’re selling into? And are these uncontested, or what other solutions do they tend to consider when they’re looking at it?

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer

And what they’ll do is put some pop-up over at saying, wait a minute, go here instead. Or even worse, it will be some fraud, where they’ll change the refer header and claim credit for this buyer and our customer now has to pay more. So if for products like that, it could be anywhere from the security side all the way through the website and through the marketing side of the house because it provides so much value, it reduces cost, increases revenue and provides greater security. Really, it’s very nice to see that because it’s a very good blend between our delivery and performance solutions and our security solutions all wrapped up in one package.

Sterling Auty — JPMorgan — Analyst

Makes sense. Thank you.

Charlie Erlikh — Baird — Analyst

This is Charlie Erlikh on for Will. Thanks for taking my question. I had a sort of a sort of a two-part question on contract renegotiations. I guess, first, are there any big contracts coming up that we should be aware of, or is it pretty spread out over the back half of the year and into next year? And then part two, for the contract renegotiations that you’ve already had, kind of curious what you’re hearing in terms of sort of the health of the customers? And are they still asking for price concessions, or are we closer to back to pre-pandemic levels in that respect? Thanks.

Ed McGowan — Chief Financial Officer

Ed McGowan — Chief Financial Officer

Charlie Erlikh — Baird — Analyst

Great. Thanks, Ed. And just if I can just squeeze in another one. You used to give this helpful metric on the percentage of customers that are taking one security product and the percentage that are taking multiple security products. Is that something that you could provide us now or you’re not giving that metric anymore?

Ed McGowan — Chief Financial Officer

Ed McGowan — Chief Financial Officer

Charlie Erlikh — Baird — Analyst

Great. Thanks very much.

Mike Wilson — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Hi, it’s Mike Wilson on for Keith Weiss. Thank you for taking our question. I’d like to dig a little bit deeper into the Edge Applications. What type of use cases you’re seeing? And what other verticals you’re kind of seeing traction in besides retail? You gave a nice example in your prepared remarks, but anything additional would be helpful.

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer

And again, that’s an ideal application to run with our edge computing service. And also handles all the excess load and the flash crowd around the site when you announced, okay, we got a lot of vaccines available in a certain period of time; a lot of people come at once. So maybe they know when that’s going to happen, and so we provide the overflow capacity for that. But really, anything you could imagine that involves locality, the need to rapidly scale would be a suitable use for our EdgeWorkers solutions. IoT applications, I think, in the future is a big driver of demand there. And I think that gets enabled by 5G as that gets deployed, and you get a lot more devices connected. But there, you’ve got a lot of devices with a lot of communication back and forth, very chatty protocols, data being sent in and you need to aggregate that and make decisions quickly locally on the fly, edge computing, edge applications is a good example for that. Tailoring the content based on the device type and the local connectivity is another example. We do that with our image and video manager applications, where if you’re on a, say, a cellular device, you don’t have a big screen and maybe you don’t have great connectivity, we will automatically, at the edge with the edge computing, put in a smaller — a lower resolution version of the image.

And on your device, it will look the same. So there’s no real reduction in quality, but the less traffic needed to convey the image means you get better performance for the end user. So there’s just all sorts of applications that people are using. And now we’re doing those, kinds of, things five billion times a day on our edge platform using Edge Java.

Mike Wilson — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

That’s really great color. And then pivoting to the CDN solutions within the Edge Technology Group, anything to call out in terms of pricing? And then how should we think about revenue from the Internet platform customers and the second half of 2021?

Ed McGowan — Chief Financial Officer

Ed McGowan — Chief Financial Officer

Mike Wilson — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

All right. Thanks, guys.

James Fish — Piper Sandler — Analyst

Hey guys, thanks for the questions. First, on the external and internal-based cloud access solutions, what one is really leading the charge at this point? And what has been the pushback from customers that are evaluating other solutions that may pick a competitor? And do you plan on building or acquiring into the rest of that SASE stack like in DLP or CASB?

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer

As you see the growth on the access side of the house now, well over 50% organically, and of course, if you account the Asavie acquisition, over 160% year-over-year. We plan to continue investing there organically, also through potentially M&A, we’re always looking there. And I think that has a lot of future potential for us.

James Fish — Piper Sandler — Analyst

That’s helpful, Tom. And I guess I’ll be the one to take the bait. Obviously, 2 outages during the last couple of months here. Can you just walk us through, maybe add what the financial impact could be in terms of any SLA refunds or what you heard back in terms of feedback from customers regarding the DNS and the DDoS issues? Thanks?

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer

In this case, the updates were totally different and totally different systems at Akamai. But as a result of this, we are taking a fresh look at how we release updates to make sure that something like this won’t happen again. And meanwhile, we’ve locked down all update channels as we do a thorough investigation of each one. People don’t often realize it, but we are constantly doing updates. We have a platform with dozens of services. We have many, many thousands of customers. Any given customers maybe wanted to make an update to their site on an hourly basis or more. And so it’s just thousands and thousands a day of updates that are taking place in the platform. And because of the really very intense work that we’ve done over the last decade, we have had an excellent track record of keeping any problem with an update from spreading. Humans making updates will make mistakes. And our goal is to prevent — to catch them early and prevent them from spreading.

And in this case, there were 2 different channels where that didn’t happen the way we want it to. And so we are putting in a lot of effort to look at every possible channel and make sure it is working the way we want to. And not only do we not want to have any more incidents this year, we don’t want to be having this happen in the next 10 years. And so there’s a lot of effort going into making sure that’s the case.

Tim Horan — Oppenheimer — Analyst

Thanks. Tom, just maybe two really higher level questions. Can you just talk about how important edge compute do you think is going to be in the cloud in terms of — for specific applications? What percentage will have some edge component to it? And how do you think your infrastructure holds up compares to competitors for providing that edge? And then, on the security front, another just really high-level question. Do customers understand how much better cloud-based security is than on-prem? And where are we with that process?

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer

And as you grow in your 30% a year on a number that’s about $200 million now, after a few years, that starts really being meaningful. And I think that drives accelerated growth for the CDN business. And remind me again of the security question you had.

Tim Horan — Oppenheimer — Analyst

Well, it seems like security is rapidly moving to the cloud. I guess the customers understand how much better that is, where do you think we are in the process?

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer

Now sure you can steal somebody’s credentials, but of course, you want multifactor authentication. And then you only get access to the app. And if you’re using Akamai, you don’t even get access to the app directly. You got to come through us, and we’ll make sure there’s no malware going to that app or you’re not exploiting vulnerabilities, and then you don’t have those kind of situations. So I think if you look at the exchange server situation, which I talked about a few minutes ago. Again, by having Akamai in front with our Enterprise Application Access, our e-mail wasn’t stolen, even though we had the vulnerable software like everybody else did. So it will take some time. We’re at the beginnings of, I’d say, Zero Trust approach and moving to the cloud, in particular to the edge — My Edge platform for enterprise security, but I do think there’s a tremendous future there because we’re in a position to really stop those breaches.

Tim Horan — Oppenheimer — Analyst

Thank you.

Colby Synesael — Cowen — Analyst

Thank you. Two modeling questions, if I might. The first one, just looking at the guide increase for 2021. Just curious if you’re going to agree with how I’m thinking about it, which is it seems like it reflects a 2Q upside, maybe a little bit of upside in terms of your expectations for 3Q, but really no change as it relates to your assumptions for 4Q. And it sounds like that’s more a function of just lack of visibility opposed to some type of step-down or negative impact, if you will, that you’re now anticipating? Just curious, if I’m thinking about that correctly. And then secondly, it sounds like in response to one of questions, regarding M&A it may have been suggesting that you guys obviously continue to look and may even be close to something. Are you guys still holding a line where M&A is expected to be accretive within some short period of time, or are valuations getting to a point now, where if you were, in fact, to do something of materiality, it could actually be relatively meaningfully dilutive just given what you’d have today? Thank you.

Ed McGowan — Chief Financial Officer

Ed McGowan — Chief Financial Officer

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer

Colby Synesael — Cowen — Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you.

Brandon Nispel — KeyBanc Capital — Analyst

Great. Thanks for taking the question. Ed, I’m curious about, you mentioned headcount growth slowed and actually was down sequentially. Can you update us on your hiring plans for the rest of the year? And do you believe the company needs another phase of investment in headcount in order to sustain the current growth trajectory? Thanks.

Ed McGowan — Chief Financial Officer

Ed McGowan — Chief Financial Officer

Mike Cikos — Needham & Company. — Analyst

Hi team. Thanks for taking the questions. I wanted to focus on the security and the improved outlook you guys provided today. It seems like the security, in general is facing broad-based demand, but are there any solutions specifically that are driving this improved outlook? And then I guess a follow-on, with the current threat environment, the headlines we’re seeing, is this driving a material change in customer interest? Are you seeing any noticeable impact on sales cycles or budget flowing into this space as a result of that?

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer

Mike Cikos — Needham & Company. — Analyst

Thanks for that. And if I’m just thinking about the traffic trends, trying to parse out between the typical seasonality where there’s a slower leg, if you will, in the summer months. And I’m matching that up against what we have with COVID and this Delta variant we’re seeing, trying to — can you guys better comment on that? I’m just trying to put those two pieces together to see what’s baked into the guidance as we stand today, or how you see that traffic playing out over the last month, now that we’re in Q3? Thank you.

Ed McGowan — Chief Financial Officer

Ed McGowan — Chief Financial Officer

And like I said a couple of times now, we’ll update when we talk to you again, when we get more visibility. But traffic has got back to, what I would call, more normal growth rates. Obviously, we went through a year-and-a-half of accelerated traffic growth with the launch of some major OTT platforms along with the pandemic. So we’re modeling what I would consider to be sort of a more normal CDN outlook.

Ben Rose — Battle Road Research — Analyst

Yes, good afternoon. A question for Tom and then a question for Ed. For Tom, you mentioned at the outset, the Akamai Account Protector that you’re working on in beta. I was curious to know if you could provide a little bit more information on the kind of benefits to customers that would come from this product that may not be available in Akamai’s security portfolio currently.

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer

Do you go to some other security mechanism, like you get asked questions or a capture test of some kind, or do you just block? And that’s what Account Protector does. So it is one-step deeper analysis that will now deal with human-based fraud and then specifically around the log-in function. Now of course, Bot Manager covers a lot of other things, too, like price scraping, inventory stealing, inventory — reserving all the seats in a hotel or an airline by a competitor, that kind of thing. So, this is really focused on fraud and log-in that’s being done by humans.

Tom Barth — Head of Investor Relations

Ben, you had a question for Ed, maybe you could restate it.

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer

I don’t think it was stated.

Tom Barth — Head of Investor Relations

Tom Barth — Head of Investor Relations

Ben, what was your question for Ed? Thank you, everyone. In closing, we will be presenting at several investor conferences and road shows throughout the rest of the third quarter. Details of these can be found on the Investor Relations section of akamai.com. Thank you for joining us, and all of us here at Akamai wish have a wonderful evening.

