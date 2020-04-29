Akamai Technologies Inc  (NASDAQ: AKAM) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the First Quarter 2020 Akamai Technologies, Inc. Earnings Conference Call.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Head of Investor Relations, Tom Barth.

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Thanks, Tom, and thank you all for joining us today. Before I get into the numbers, I want to acknowledge how much the world has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. All of our lives have been impacted in ways that would have been hard to imagine only a short while ago. At Akamai, our primary concern is for the health and safety of our employees, their loved ones, our customers and partners and the communities where we work and live. Fortunately, we’re in a position where almost all of our employees can work remotely, and we’ve been doing that successfully for the last two months. We’ve also implemented special measures to protect employees who need to travel, for example, to a data or operation center. And we’re doing what we can to help employees who face especially challenging situations as a result of the pandemic. As businesses and consumers around the globe adjust their routines in the interest of public health, the Internet is being used at a scale that the world has never experienced. In addition to the hundreds of millions of people who’ve been working from home, governments are leveraging the Internet to keep citizens informed and to provide economic assistance. Houses of worship are streaming services, and communities are engaging online to relieve the social isolation felt by many. And of course, education, commerce and entertainment are now almost entirely online. As much of the world hunkers down in place, Akamai is continuing to work behind the scenes to keep the Internet functioning as a lifeline for organizations and people everywhere. I’ll talk more in a minute about Akamai’s unique role during the pandemic and the impact of the pandemic on our business. But first, I’ll review our Q1 financial performance.

I’m pleased to report that Akamai had a very strong first quarter on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue was $764 million, up 8% year-over-year and up 9% in constant currency. Non-GAAP operating margin in Q1 was 30%, up one point over Q4 and consistent with Q1 of last year. Non-GAAP EPS in Q1 was $1.20 per diluted share, up 9% year-over-year and up 11% in constant currency. These excellent results were driven by the continued strong performance of our security solutions’ greater-than-expected traffic levels and by our continued focus on operational efficiency. As more business is conducted over the Internet, the ability to scale becomes critical. And when it comes to scale, Akamai is the clear leader. Traffic on our platform increased dramatically in March as enterprises turn to Akamai to move more of their operations online. Despite the cancellation or postponement of major sporting events like March Madness and Champions League Soccer, our traffic increased by about 30% over a 4-week period at the end of Q1. Traffic reached a peak of 167 terabits per second, which was more than double the peak in the first quarter of 2019. We’re very pleased that the capacity we added to the platform last year has enabled us to help our customers when they need us most.

We’re also making a big difference when it comes to helping the major carriers handle the explosion in demand. That’s because we deployed our infrastructure deep into carrier networks and close to end users. Thereby offloading an enormous amount of traffic that would otherwise congest core backbones and routers. Of course, performance is also critical as businesses move the majority of their operations online. Although some other companies have experienced cases of performance degradation and even extended outages in recent months, I’m very happy to report that Akamai’s performance has remained consistent and strong over the past quarter. In fact, our measurements indicate that the page download times provided by our industry-leading Ion service have significantly improved over the past year. This is in spite of the large increase in traffic and is the direct result of our relentless efforts to improve the performance of our services.

Akamai is also helping to protect many of the world’s major enterprises as more employees work from home and as IT departments increase their focus on business continuity. We believe that Akamai’s market-leading security services are needed now more than ever as attackers take advantage of the pandemic to ramp up their exploits on enterprises across all verticals. In Q1, our cloud-based security portfolio generated $240 million in revenue, up 28% year-over-year in constant currency. Sales continued to be led by our flagship services for DDoS prevention, application layer firewall and bot management. We also saw a strong surge in bookings for our next-gen zero trust enterprise security solutions. The strong demand we saw in Q1 for our security and media services more than offset the reduced revenue we received from companies that have been hit hardest by the pandemic, especially in the travel and hospitality vertical. Where appropriate, we are modifying the terms of these customers’ contracts to provide them some relief and flexibility often in return for extended contract length.

We value our customers and want them to think of Akamai as a supportive and reliable partner for the long run. We’re fortunate that our financial strength enables us to provide assistance to customers in need which we believe will benefit our shareholders and the global economy over the long term. We’ve also played an important role in helping to support websites and applications associated with response to the pandemic. And the Akamai Foundation is providing substantial financial assistance for numerous relief efforts around the world. Most of all, today, I want to recognize and thank our nearly 7,800 employees for working so hard to serve the thousands of organizations and billions of Internet users who rely on us during these very challenging times. I couldn’t be prouder of the way that our people have stepped up and of what they’re managing to accomplish despite their own personal challenges in dealing with the pandemic. Their spirit and leadership during a time of crisis is a key part of what makes Akamai such a unique and strong company. Lastly, I want to offer a warm welcome to our Board’s newest member, Marianne Brown. Marianne joined Akamai’s Board last month and brings with her extensive financial and operational expertise as well as valuable leadership experience with global technology-driven companies.

I’ll now turn the call over to Ed for more details on our Q1 performance and our outlook for Q2. Ed?

Ed McGowan — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Tom. Before I begin, I would also like to thank our fellow employees with their amazing work and dedication. And I would like to acknowledge our customers and partners, especially those who have been hardest hit by the global pandemic. Today, I plan to review our Q1 results, discuss the impact the pandemic is having on our business and provide Q2 guidance and an update on the full year. As Tom mentioned, we delivered a very strong quarter on both the top and bottom line. Q1 revenue was $764 million, up 8% year-over-year or 9% in constant currency driven by a significant increase of global traffic as well as continued strong growth across our security portfolio. Revenue from our Media and Carrier Division was $358 million, up 8% year-over-year and 9% in constant currency. The outperformance in media was primarily due to the surge in traffic from OTT video, gaming, social media and news and information sites as more and more people around the world began to shelter in place. Revenue from our Internet Platform Customers was $45 million, in line with our expectation. Revenue from our Web Division was $406 million, up 8% year-over-year and 10% in constant currency. Revenue growth for this group of customers was again driven by our security business.

Moving on to revenue by geography. International revenue was $335 million, up 16% year-over-year or 19% in constant currency. We continue to see very strong international growth especially in APJ. Foreign exchange fluctuations had a negative $3 million impact to revenue on a sequential basis and had a negative $7 million impact on a year-over-year basis. Sales in our international markets represented 44% of total revenue in Q1, up three points from Q1 2019 and up two points from Q4 levels. Revenue from our U.S. markets was $429 million, up 3% year-over-year. Moving now to costs. Cash gross margin was 77%, consistent with our expectations. GAAP gross margins, which includes both depreciation and stock-based compensation, was 65%, down one point from Q1 of last year. Non-GAAP cash operating expenses were $260 million, in line with expectations. Adjusted EBITDA was $327 million, up $8 million from Q4 and up 9% from the same period in 2019. Our adjusted EBITDA margin was 43%, up two points from Q4 and up one point from Q1 of 2019. Non-GAAP operating income was $230 million, up $8 million from Q4 levels and up $20 million or 9% from the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 30%, up one point from Q4 levels and consistent with Q1 of last year. Capital expenditures in Q1, excluding equity compensation and capitalized interest expense, were $136 million. This was lower than our guidance range given some pandemic-related supply chain disruptions and travel restrictions have delayed some planned network buildup. However, thanks in part to the capacity work we undertook in 2019, we are very pleased that we’ve been able to maintain network resiliency during this virus outbreak.

Moving on to earnings. GAAP net income for the first quarter was $123 million or $0.75 of earnings per diluted share. This included a restructuring charge of about $11 million associated with the prior actions I mentioned on our last quarterly call. We did not take any new restructuring actions during Q1. Non-GAAP net income was $196 million or $1.20 of earnings per diluted share, up 9% year-over-year, up 11% in constant currency and $0.02 above the high end of our guidance range due to higher-than-expected revenue in the quarter. Taxes included in our non-GAAP earnings were $35 million based on a Q1 effective tax rate of 15%. This was slightly better than we expected due to stronger-than-expected growth outside the U.S. Now I will turn to some balance sheet items. We believe that our balance sheet is strong, and we anticipate that we can maintain this position in the face of the current economic uncertainty. As of March 31, our cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $2.2 billion. Our total debt at the end of Q1 remained unchanged at $2.3 billion. As a reminder, our debt is comprised of two convertible notes with par values of $1.15 billion each and maturities in 2025 and 2027, respectively.

Now I will review our use of capital. During the first quarter, we spent $81 million to repurchase shares, buying back approximately 900,000 shares. We have approximately $750 million remaining on our previously announced share repurchase authorization. We plan to continue to leverage our share buyback program to offset dilution resulting from equity compensation over time and subject to global financial conditions. In summary, we are very pleased with our Q1 results. Given these uncertain times and with the increased volatility we are seeing in global markets, I thought it would be helpful to provide some additional context on the impact that the recent elevated traffic levels may have on our Media Division and the negative impact the pandemic may have on some key verticals in our Web Division. First, as Tom mentioned, with many countries around the world issuing shelter-in-place orders, we have seen a dramatic increase in media traffic across our platform. We expect this elevated traffic to continue to have a positive impact on our Q2 results. However, we anticipate that traffic levels may start to moderate if life begins to return to normal and as the warmer summer months get underway in our larger markets. As an aside, some of you may be wondering about live sports. As a reminder, no individual live event has a significant impact on our results. And to date, the stronger traffic from shelter-in-place orders has more than offset the impact of live sports cancellations and postponements.

Moving now to our Web Division. There are two verticals notably impacted by the global pandemic, travel and hospitality and commerce and retail. The travel and hospitality vertical accounted for roughly 4% of total Akamai revenue in Q1. This vertical is comprised of over 200 customers globally, including some of the largest airlines, hotels, cruise lines and travel-related sites. Most of these customers have seen sharp declines in demand, a trend that is expected to continue throughout 2020. Our commerce and retail vertical is an area we have highlighted for some time as being under financial pressure. This vertical includes more than 900 customers globally and represents approximately 16% of Akamai’s total revenue. While we have seen a recent traffic uptick with some customers, other customers are struggling, especially those that rely heavily on brick-and-mortar operations. We believe they could become increasingly challenged the longer the shelter-in-place orders continue. As Tom mentioned, we have already begun to work with many of our customers whose businesses have been impacted by the pandemic. Q1 was negatively impacted by approximately $5 million due to a combination of contract restructurings and elevated bad debt reserves. While it is difficult for us to project the total impact, we do expect to incur additional charges in the coming quarters if the economy continues to suffer. I’d now like to provide our outlook for the second quarter. We are projecting Q2 revenue in the range of $752 million to $778 million or up 6% to 12% in constant currency over Q2 2019. Given the COVID-related impacts on the business I just discussed, we expect to see continued sequential growth in our Media Division and a slight decline sequentially in our Web Division in Q2.

Current spot rates. Foreign exchange is expected to have a negative $7 million impact on Q2 revenue compared to Q1 levels and have a negative $11 million impact on a year-over-year basis. At these revenue levels, we expect cash gross margins of approximately 76%. Q2 non-GAAP operating expenses are projected to be $252 million to $260 million. Factoring in the cash gross margin and operating expense expectations I just provided, we anticipate Q2 EBITDA margins of approximately 43%. Moving now to depreciation. We expect non-GAAP depreciation expense to be between $98 million to $101 million. We expect non-GAAP operating margins of approximately 30% for Q2. Moving on to capex. We expect to spend approximately $186 million to $206 million, excluding equity compensation in the second quarter. This assumes there’s not a significant change in the overall economic environment and that we will catch up on our capex spend the first half of 2020 and Q2. With the overall revenue and spend configuration I just outlined, we expect Q2 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.18 to $1.24 or up 14% to 20% in constant currency. This EPS guidance assumes taxes of approximately $34 million to $36 million based on an estimated quarterly non-GAAP tax rate of approximately 15%. And it also reflects a fully diluted share count of approximately 164 million shares.

As our Q1 results and Q2 guidance demonstrate, we are optimistic about the continued strength of our business even in the light of the pandemic. As you’re seeing from other companies reporting, however, it has become much more challenging to predict economic conditions, resulting customer impacts in the second half of the year. As a result of this uncertainty, especially as it relates to the holiday shopping season in Q4, we are withdrawing full year 2020 guidance at this time. We plan to reassess providing annual guidance next quarter as we gain additional insights into the direction of the global economy We are very thankful for the resiliency of our employees, the diversification of our revenue, the strength of our customer relationships and our strong balance sheet. We believe we are well positioned to continue to help our customers during this very difficult time by providing them with the best and most secure digital experiences around the world.

And our first question comes from the line of Will Power with Baird.

Will Power — Baird — Analyst

Great. Okay. Thank you for taking the question. Well, I guess, first, I hope everyone in Akamai team is staying as healthy and safe as possible. Maybe two quick questions, if I can. First, we’d love to get more granularity if possible on the sources of strength in media. Maybe just trying to understand the strength in OTT video versus gaming, if there’s any way to kind of rank order what you’re seeing there. And the second question is on security. Given the uncertain climate and questions on IT budgets, maybe just talk about how you’re thinking about security growth going forward and what you’re seeing in terms of potential lengthened sales cycles versus the need for work-at-home capabilities.

Ed McGowan — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Sure. I’ll take the first one, Tom, and maybe you take the second one. So the strength in media really came I mentioned in the earlier remarks, we really saw strength across several different subverticals in media. Probably the largest would be in OTT video, but also it was a very, very strong gaming quarter, especially in March. And really, we saw a significant uptake in traffic over the last couple of weeks of March. And as the shelter-in-place orders came around the world and as we got to places like Europe, India and the U.S., we really saw a dramatic increase. So there’s pretty much strength across-the-board and really across the globe as well.

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Yes. And first, thanks for the concern about Akamai employees. And I’m happy to report that, by and large, we’re all doing well. In terms of the question on security growth, looking very strong. And partly, that’s because the attackers aren’t held back by the pandemic or working remotely. In fact, we’ve seen a substantial increase in attack activity, and perhaps that perhaps, they’re doing that because they know IT managers have a lot of other things that they got to worry about in terms of supporting their workforce remotely. That increases vulnerabilities. And so it’s really a perfect storm for the attackers to run their exploits. And we have products that are really well designed to help major enterprises deal with that both for securing their websites and apps and also for securing access for their employees who are now remote all of a sudden. And so we’ve seen a very strong uptick in bookings for our enterprise security products.

And I guess the last point there is our customer base is the world’s major enterprises. And they’re going to fare better than most through the pandemic, and we have very good relationships. And so we’re in a better position to provide them with the new security capabilities or the increased capacity that they’re going to need for their security products. So on balance, I think the security business is looking very strong. And of course, we’re all hoping that the global recession doesn’t really deepen or persist for a long time.

Will Power — Baird — Analyst

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Keith Weiss with Morgan Stanley.

Keith Weiss — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Excellent. Thank you guys for for taking the question and very nice quarter. So two questions. One on as we think about Q2, any quantification you could give us in terms of kind of the puts and takes and particularly on sort of the drags of having to reprice some of those or I’m assuming reprice, having to amend some of those contracts on the performance side of the equation? Any sense you could give us and just like what kind of impact that has on Q2. And then on the flip side of the equation, is it possible to quantify kind of the your expectation for how well this sort of up traffic is going to sustain into Q2? Like how much of that did you actually put into the guide on a go-forward basis?

Ed McGowan — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Sure. Keith, it’s Ed. So I’ll start with the Web Division. Obviously, what I tried to do was call out a couple of verticals that our customers are experiencing some significant challenges. So we’re dealing with those on a case-by-case basis. And in the prepared remarks, I talked a little bit about how we expected to see a slight sequential decline in the web business and really, what that’s all about. There’s a couple of things that we have to take in consideration. In some cases, the customers will come direct to us and ask us if there’s anything we can do to help them during this period of time where there’s a lot of uncertainty. And in some cases, we’ll amend contracts and we’ll get something in exchange for that. In other cases, we have to assess the ability of the customer to pay us. And so there’s some customers, in particular, in certain geographic areas of the country that we’re more concerned about. And if you don’t have if you have any concern about the customers’ ability to pay, you have to reserve that revenue. So there’s a combination of that going on. I am encouraged to see that the capital markets have been opened, and we’ve seen a number of customers that have been able to secure funding. There’s obviously availability with certain government bailout programs and things like that. But it is an area that we’re keeping a close eye on.

And then obviously, bankruptcies are another possibility. So what we did is we did run a number of different scenarios, and we assumed that we would continue to see additional pressure in the web business and we will see a slight decline. Obviously, this is out of control out of our control in terms of what’s going to happen with this pandemic and also out of the control of our customers in many ways. So then on the web on the media side, excuse me, we assume that this continued strong traffic growth that we saw in March would continue throughout most of the quarter. We made an assumption that in June that we may see a slight decline in the traffic as things hopefully start to get back to normal and the warmer months start to hit. We’ve seen a pretty strong traffic growth here in April.

Keith Weiss — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Got it. And just in terms of the nature of the contract negotiations, is it more on billings terms or does actual pricing change? Can you give us some color on to what you’re willing to give to your customers? And is there anything kind of out of bounds in what you’re not willing to do in terms of contract amendments?

Ed McGowan — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Sure. I mean you take it case by case. We always take the long-term view. A lot of these customers have been with us for 15 or 20 years. And they certainly take the travel and hospitality vertical. That was a vertical that I never worried about it. That was a it’s made up of fantastic, amazing companies. They have been always pay on time. They’re usually folks that are early adopters of our new solutions, etc. But obviously, they just saw demand evaporate here in the second quarter excuse me, in the first quarter. So we work with them. Sometimes it could be you enter into a 0-overage contract. A lot of customers are asking for extended terms and payments. So we have to take that into consideration. And sometimes, it’s some credit relief, but we do it case by case. So far, the customers have been pretty reasonable. In terms of their ask, there hasn’t been things that have been completely outrageous so far.

Keith Weiss — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

And our next question comes from the line of James Fish with Piper Sandler.

James Fish — Piper Sandler — Analyst

Hey guys, Glad to hear you guys are doing well from a personal basis and from a business basis during this time. Best wishes to you and the rest of the Akamai team. I just want to double-click on Will’s question. And what are you guys seeing thus far with the security solutions with work from home, specifically more about that new cloud web gateway or security solution and the EAA product?

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Yes. So strong bookings there. Now the Secure Web Gateway is just now available in beta and as part of our Enterprise Threat Protector solution version 3.0. And I think that really increases the strength of the offer. Where we’re seeing a lot of the bookings now is in Enterprise Application Access. And you think of that as the VPN replacement, think of that as saying that that’s all your employees who used to just log in, in the physical building now have to do it from home and you need to secure them and you need to scale that overnight. And so I think that’s why we’re seeing a real uptake there. And in general, I think these are the solutions of the future for enterprise security. They enable the zero trust model. They are much more secure than the traditional solutions that enterprises have been using now for decades and put can put a big dent in enterprise data breaches in the future.

James Fish — Piper Sandler — Analyst

Got it. And then on the media side, I mean one of your peers in that space get the share loss with some of the streaming services. I guess were you guys able to capture some of that share given the Akamai network size? Or did you see any specific media share gains with some of the newer OTT services?

Ed McGowan — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Yes. So that’s a great question. We did. One of the things that has been a bit of a challenge in the industry is that there’s been a surge of demand. So capacity becomes a bigger component of the equation. And along with that, it becomes performance. So in some cases, we’ve seen pretty nice share gains across-the-board. So we’ve been very happy with that in Q1.

James Fish — Piper Sandler — Analyst

And our next question comes from the line of Sterling Auty with JPMorgan.

Sterling Auty — JPMorgan — Analyst

Yeah, thanks. Hi, guys. You mentioned in your prepared remarks that no single live sporting event is a meaningful part of revenue. But I think you’ve talked in the past that things like the Olympics and World Cup that span a couple of weeks are more meaningful. So I’m wondering how you quantified or how you gauge the potential for a fade off in traffic in June versus the loss of the Olympics this year within the guide and what we should be thinking as we go into the back half of the year.

Ed McGowan — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Sure, Sterling. So I’ll get into a little bit of detail on this one just to help you guys out. So we did talk about there’s no individual event is material. Take the Olympics, for example. When you think about the Olympics, there’s obviously the direct right holders. There’s the web traffic that can sometimes go along with an event of that size, the travel and news and things like that. And then there’s also live television. We’ve got several folks that show live television. And then obviously, the duration of the streaming is what really matters. We do web delivery, we do services, we do security, etc, but it’s really the length of the streaming. In an event like that, it could be in, let’s call it, the $3 million to $5 million range, maybe a few million on a really good year. And if I think about live sports in general, it’s probably a little over 1% of our total revenue throughout the year.

So right now, you’ve seen in Q1, we certainly more than offset the lack of live sports, and we expect that to happen in Q2. So in terms of what we’ve built into our guidance, we’re assuming that live sports is not fully back up and running and that what we’re seeing from the OTT and other gaming and other subverticals will more than offset that in Q2.

Sterling Auty — JPMorgan — Analyst

That’s great transparency. And then on the security side, can you give us a sense of where the strength is coming from this aspect? How much of that strength in spending is new customers coming on to the platform versus existing customers either taking more products or existing customers just paying more because of either some sort of volume commitment on any of this or just help peel back the onion a bit on the contributions from the growth in security.

Ed McGowan — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Sure. Good question, Sterling. So first of all, I’ll take it from a couple of lenses. I’ll start off with the product side. So we saw great strength with Bot Man, KSD services and EAA and ETP, albeit a bit smaller, good uptake of multiple solutions. And I’ve provided this metric before in terms of the number of customers that have purchased a security product. We’re up to about 57% now, up from 55% last quarter. So we’re seeing good uptake in the installed base and growing there. And also, customers taking on more than one product, customers buying two or more, up to about 29%. That’s up a point from last quarter as well. So we’re doing well with the installed base.

And in terms of bookings, we’re seeing new customer bookings again being led by security. And again, we’re seeing some good stuff in installed base. And we’re also very excited about page integrity. We came up with our limited availability in page integrity. We signed a number of customers this quarter and expect to continue to do that throughout the year. Tom mentioned Secure Web Gateway, which is out in beta now, and then obviously, enterprise, we’ve got a long way to go there.

And our next question comes from the line of Heather Bellini with Goldman Sachs.

Caroline — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Hi, This is Caroline[Phonetic] on for Heather. First off, I do want to echo the comments that my colleagues on the line have already made. I do hope that you and your families are staying safe and healthy. First off, I wanted to dive a little bit more into the comments that you made about OTT. I’m curious, how has the OTT demand environment trended relative to your expectations? Or I guess put another way, how much of the OTT strength would you characterize as due to the new launches, the share gains versus the general increase in user traffic that was driven by the shelter-in-place orders?

Ed McGowan — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Good question. It’s one that I challenged my team to come up with a number, and it’s a little difficult. Times like these tend to accelerate trends we see in the market, OTT growth being one and obviously, cord cutting being another. And in March is when we really saw a big uptick in traffic. So there’s no doubt that the shelter in place really drove a lot of traffic.

But we also had a major customer launch, a new service over in EMEA. And we had our own models about what we expected. And I would say, we did a little bit better, could be because of the shelter in place. But I’d say, it’s kind of a combination of both the shelter in place. But also, we had we took some share in some places as well. Like I talked about earlier, we have capacity in a lot of places where it really matters. We’re able to outperform some of our competitors in certain areas. So it’s sort of a combination of everything, but I would say that shelter in place certainly did help accelerate the trend that we’re seeing in the market.

Caroline — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Got it. And can you talk through what the demand was like sort of in the last two weeks of March? And what are you seeing now especially in areas like APJ where some of those countries have sort of relaxed the shelter-in-place orders and people are starting to return back to their workplaces?

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Yes. The demand increased steadily through March and total traffic increasing from March to April. And you can see as countries went into shelter in place, you see the traffic increase. And I think most of the world is or at least the traffic wise, it’s still in that condition of being high. And as we look forward, we may see more normal growth from here depending, as Ed said, on live events and OTT launches and so forth. So APJ, I would say, also very strong. And as you know, a lot of our we’ve got a lot of strong growth there.

Caroline — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Got it. Thank you so much.

And our next question comes from the line of James Breen with William Blair.

James Breen — William Blair — Analyst

Thanks for taking the questions. Just on the capex side, you talked about a little bit of delay in sort of the expansion that you had, you were prepared for it just because of some of the build-out you did at the end of last year. Are there any concerns about those delays continuing and the ability to sort of meet the demand from the customer side as we go forward here?

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Yes. We think we’re past the delays. We did have about 90 days of delay on delivery of a bunch of servers, but we’ve had we have plenty of capacity and as you can tell by hitting a peak, which is really what the capex governs of doubling year-over-year. And at this point, we think we’re in very good shape with the supply lines and getting the full capacity we want for the rest of the year. We have the tax in all the cities where we need to do that, to do the installation. And we have the approvals from pretty much all the major governments that our folks can move around even where it’s a very strict lockdown just because we’re such a critical resource in countries around the world. So we’re optimistic, as Ed said, on being able to continue to deploy capacity and to stay ahead of the demand.

James Breen — William Blair — Analyst

And our next question comes from the line of Michael Turits with Raymond James.

Michael Turits — Raymond James — Analyst

Good evening. Glad to hear everyone’s well and best to everyone. With you guys withdrawing guidance, as I think through your different segments, I would like to just try to focus on which are the ones that provide that uncertainty because it sounds like CDN is strong now and really at worst at least on the media side, at worst, come back to the level that it was at. Security, it doesn’t sound like you think there’s some uncertainty that’s macro related but perhaps there is, and you can tell me if you think there is. And so we’re left with e-commerce and around travel and retail. So am I right, Ed, that’s really the reason why we have an uncertainty that caused you to pull guidance in that segment?

Ed McGowan — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Michael, this is Ed. Yes. I mean, obviously, we hated to do that. And as we ran our scenarios, there’s so much that’s out of our control and really impacts our customers. For example, if you run into a second flare-up against the fall and get into another round of shelter in place, what how does that impact our customers’ business, especially in the Web Division? Obviously, it would be bullish for the Media Division because we see those elevated traffic levels. But on the web side, it could be considerable. And what’s the consumer going to do? How is the consumer going to behave? And with Q4 being a very strong seasonal quarter for us, you can imagine as you run through a number of scenarios, your range just gets really wide.

And we just didn’t think it would be helpful. That’s why we I provided some additional color, so you guys can run your models by giving you some size, relative size in number of customers, etc. That’s really what’s driving it, Michael. It’s just the uncertainty around those web the Web Division customers and more, in particular, to what’s happening with the virus. It’s just so much that it’s out of all of our controls and including capital markets, who knows in the second round? Right now, it’s good to see some of our customers getting funding, but that may close down if second round happens and with elevated bankruptcies, consumers may not be spending, may not be traveling. So that’s not something that we’re experts in, and we wanted to give it more time to get some more color rather than providing something we felt was unhelpful.

Michael Turits — Raymond James — Analyst

And then if I think about CDN as a division, obviously, the only thing you’ve gotten to is 2Q. But CDN is made up of both the media side as well as the web side. So do you think that there’s enough in traffic to give you an offset to both live sports and the web that you can see growth in the CDN business year-over-year next quarter?

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

So in Q2, yes. I would say right now, there’s a good chance that we could see the strength in medium more than offset live sports and potentially, the impact on webs. Right now, we have 60 days to go. You’ll never know what can happen here in the last 60 days, why we’ve given you a larger-than-normal range, but it is possible, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw CDN grow a bit here in Q2.

Michael Turits — Raymond James — Analyst

Great. Thanks very much.

And our next question comes from the line of Tim Horan with Oppenheimer.

Tim Horan — Oppenheimer — Analyst

Got Two questions. Tom, can you maybe step back a second and talk about what you kind of expect for secular shifts in Internet usage and trends and maybe how COVID here might change what you guys are doing in your strategy, if at all? Or maybe other areas that you might now invest in as a result of all this? And then just a quick follow-up on security. On the bookings, can you give us maybe just in comparisons with past quarters, is this like well, 10%, 20% above trend that you’ve seen in the last few years? Or any kind of color around that would be great.

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Yes. In terms of the secular shifts, I think there’s a reasonable prospect that there will be much more use of the Internet coming out of this permanently than there was going in. And in many areas, you look at e-commerce. And traditionally, that was the penetration of e-commerce and commerce as a whole was growing about 2% of the year and low to mid-teens. And pretty much now the large majority of commerce is online. And after people get used to doing that for an extended period, a lot of that share gain may become permanent. That’s really good for Akamai. You look at media and movie releases being done online, a lot of consumption now moving online. And that may become permanent, a lot of that as well. You look at work from home, there wasn’t a lot of that before, but now there’s just a ton of it.

And after you’ve done it for a while, I think you may see a lot of that become permanent. And so just across-the-board, it’s not so much new uses of the Internet that weren’t done a little bit before, but now they’re being done at massive scale. And there’s a prospect that the scale will be very large coming out. And so when we look at the secular tailwinds here, obviously, we’re worried about a global recession. As Ed talked about, we just have no idea how long or deep that will be. We’re hoping we get out of this pandemic situation by the end of the year and things are looking better, that’s beyond our control. But once we do emerge, it does seem like there’s a lot of strong tailwinds for Akamai because the things I described are all the things that we’re really good at and the market leaders at. And so I would say, long-term view, very bullish about Akamai.

It’s not a major product shift for us obviously in go-to-market now. We’re changing how we do that because we’re not traveling. So the go-to-market motions are all virtual and digital now, and we have gotten off to a great start there. I don’t know how many of you came to our virtual edge live event, but tremendous attendance there and really good feedback. And so how we approach customers, how we talk to them physically is changing. And that’s fine. We’re in good shape there. In terms of the security bookings, yes, for the enterprise security products, very substantial increase year-over-year in Q1, and that seems to be continuing into Q2. So that is good news. Now it takes a while for that to turn into revenue, of course. But that’s a very positive development. And I do think that again in the long term with more employees working from home and already the need to stop data breaches and protect enterprise applications and data, there is a bright future for our zero trust enterprise security products.

Tim Horan — Oppenheimer — Analyst

And our next question comes from the line of Colby Synesael with Cowen.

Colby Synesael — Cowen — Analyst

Thank you Great. Two questions, if I may. I guess the first one, I just wanted to drill a little bit further down on bad debt. Wondering if you could provide any more color as it relates to as a percentage of revenue or what the actual step-up was in the quarter. And what should we be looking for that could suggest that you might have to take it up a little bit further potentially in the second quarter?

And then just real quickly on pricing, I’m just curious with the incremental volumes that you’re seeing tied to the CDN business, whether it’s just the broader OTT trend or CV-19 related, if we’re seeing any significant or material shift in pricing trends. Thank you.

Ed McGowan — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Sure. I’ll take those. So bad debt was up a couple of million this quarter. There’s a new accounting standard that we adopted at the beginning of January, ASC 326, which, basically, in the past, you have to look at sorry to get wonky here. But in the past, you have to look at the historic and anything that happens within a quarter, now you have to look at potential future credit losses. So think of it almost like you’re a bank where you’re evaluating trade receivables and having to put up a reserve for potential future credit losses. And I mentioned earlier, we’ll be extending out, in some cases, some payment terms for folks. In some cases, they were just asking for some time. In other cases, in like in places like India, they physically can’t get into the office and they’re not set up to do electronic payments. So we’ll be evaluating that as every company that adopts the standard, we’ll be doing the same. So I do expect that bad debt expenses will go higher, and we did plan for that in our guidance. So you’ll see in the G&A line that, that will start to tick up a bit.

On the pricing side, pricing in the CDN market, it’s I didn’t see anything this quarter that was out of the ordinary. I will say, though, that we are seeing, as I talked about with capacity, the push for capacity reservation fees, which, essentially, is just getting a little on top of what you’d normally get for the cost of bit delivery. Capacity is at a premium at this point. So we are seeing a little bit of a benefit there. But in terms of the normal pricing environment, it’s still volume-based, and I don’t see a lot of difference in the market at this point.

Colby Synesael — Cowen — Analyst

Great, thank you very much.

And our next question comes from the line of Jian Li with RBC Capital Markets.

Jian Li — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Thank you. This is Jian for Mark Mahaney. So maybe just a couple of points. One on the guidance. You mentioned the vertical weaknesses in your hospitality, travel, commerce. Can you perhaps ballpark the magnitude of the impact? And maybe just like do you bake in a similar impact in Q2? Or do you expect that in your Q2 guide? Or do you expect that to kind of be a worsening scenario just given so much of that has just happened in the last month of the quarter? And then I have a follow-up.

Ed McGowan — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Sure. So in the guide, we did expect that we’d see additional pressure in those verticals. And in my prepared remarks, I talked about how we expected the Web Division to decline slightly. It’s not usually a division that grows very steadily, obviously, with the exception of the seasonally strong Q4 going to Q1. So we are anticipating that. So I did bake in some of that. And then included in the range is a various set of scenarios in terms of good, better, best, in terms of how we will land. So far, in the first 30 days or the 28 days of the quarter, I would say we’re trending about what I would have expected. But let’s see how things go here in the next 60 days as we finish up the quarter. Hopefully, as some of these countries and states start to come back out of shelter in place, we don’t see a panic back to things getting worse and there’s more consumer confidence, so we don’t see as much pressure. But that’s how we thought about it.

Jian Li — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Got it. And another question just on security, maybe pre- and post-COVID. Maybe parsing out the COVID impact before that really hit and you see a surge in bookings, how is the growth has been trending versus your expectations? And what’s kind of the cadence of transition to zero trust. And maybe after the COVID impact, you mentioned a few new launches in the past, obviously, page integrity being one, SWG as well. That will be a more material revenue driver in the out years. Now do you see any of these new product launches actually becoming more meaningful revenue drivers in perhaps this year or next year or sooner than projected?

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Yes. Good question. I would say the security growth remains very strong. It’s been in the high 20s for some time, and we saw that in Q1 as well. And that’s going into COVID, I think the pandemic, as we talked about, the rate of attacks has increased as bad as that is during the pandemic as the attackers try to take advantage of it, I would say. Now the new services like page integrity and Secure Web Gateway and enterprise security and the increased bookings around enterprise security, those are things that will drive revenue in the future. So there’s some time between bookings and growth. I would say that the pandemic and the stuff that’s happening there helps zero trust because in our enterprise security because there’s even more need for it. And in some cases, it’s an urgent need.

Whereas before, there was a I think it was in early days of a trend towards moving to zero trust. So there’s an accelerant because of the pandemic. I don’t think the pandemic yet you’ve seen any change in revenue because of it in the same way you would for traffic. Traffic, you monetize that immediately. As soon as you’re delivering more, you get the revenue for it. With security products, that more is the bookings and the recurring revenue that’s generated as customers buying new services or increase the services they have. And so there, I think there is benefit in the future, but we haven’t experienced that yet in the same way we have with traffic.

Jian Li — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Great. Thank you.

And our next question comes from the line of Rishi Jaluria with D.A. Davidson.

Rishi Jaluria — D.A. Davidson — Analyst

Hey, guys, thanks so much for taking my questions. Nice quarter and glad to hear everyone is staying safe. Just two from my end. First, I wanted to go back to retail and commerce as a vertical. Look, I know it’s been under pressure even pre-COVID. It feels like certain parts of that vertical, though, might be doing better than others in this environment, right, especially those like a Walmart that are selling essential goods and services, and we’re seeing pockets of e-commerce. So I wanted to get a sense for what are you seeing within that vertical. And as you think about you’re withdrawing of guidance and one of the factors being uncertainty around the holiday shopping season, is that a function of just the impact from the fact that we’re in a recession, it might take time for recovery, so discretionary spending might be down or maybe some more detail around that.

And then the second question I wanted to ask, you talked a little bit about the payment terms and restructuring your deals. One of your competitors or peers talked about some customers deferring minimum traffic commitments in this environment. Just wanted to get a sense, is that something that you are seeing as well?

Ed McGowan — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

All right. So I’ll start with the second one. So in terms of deferring minimum traffic commitments, we haven’t gotten to that. As a matter of fact, traffic is up significantly. So that hasn’t been an issue for us. There are some customers in the Web Division that have opted for the 0 overage, but that’s been a normal sales motion. So I wouldn’t say I wouldn’t really call out anything there. On your question about retail and what we’re worried about there, you’re correct. There’s winners and losers. Some folks have done very well, and we’ve seen traffic go higher and their underlying businesses are doing well, but there’s an awful lot of them that are stressed. And I talked about the size of the vertical, 16% of the revenue over 900 customers, and that’s global.

So really, the big thing that we’re concerned with, and I think you hit it on the head with, is the depth of this reception and how do consumers behave. Are they going to go out and spend? Are they going to go back into stores? What’s the ability of our customers to be able to raise enough capital to get through this issue? In some cases, we’re going to see unfortunately some customers go bankrupt. We hate to see it. It does happen. Some liquidate, some come out on the other side. But whenever that happens, it’s a disruption for us. We have to stop taking revenue, write-off revenue in the quarter, take a bad debt hit for some of the older receivables. So it just becomes very disruptive. And it’s hard for us to really call out what’s going to happen because I think what’s going to drive the depth of this reception is going to be what happens with the virus and do people feel comfortable coming out. We never dealt with this before. So it’s really hard for us to make the call. And just given the size of that vertical, it can swing around quite a bit. So that’s what our that’s why we decided to withdraw our guidance.

Rishi Jaluria — D.A. Davidson — Analyst

That’s helpful. Thank you.

And our next question comes from the line of Lee Krowl with B. Riley.

Lee Krowl — B. Riley — Analyst

Great, thanks for taking my questions. Great. And congrats on a solid quarter, all things considered. I wanted to focus first on the security business. I think last call, you guys kind of highlighted 20% growth as the baseline for the year. Obviously, Q1 is tracking kind of ahead of that, and you’re speaking to some momentum with bookings. Is it reasonable to say that 20% or possibly higher is still reasonable?

And then second question, just wanted to focus on international. And maybe could you parse out contribution of security versus media delivery, especially with the context of some new launches on the OTT side?

Ed McGowan — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Sure. So I’ll start with the security question. Obviously, we’re off to a great start here with 28% constant currency growth. Feeling pretty good about Q2. Obviously, Q1’s bookings were strong. We’ve signed one of our largest security deals in our history with one of our large media companies. So good to see that. We’ll see the benefit of that in Q2. So I think Q2, we’ll see really strong growth, and we did call out 20%. It’s possible we could do better than that. Obviously, the verticals we called out that are challenged do have a big security customers. So to the extent that there’s bankruptcies and things like that, that can bump you around a little bit. But we’re feeling pretty good here in the first half. Certainly, that will be growing at greater than 20%, and it’s possible for the year. It really just depends on how things go similar to the comments I made earlier.

And your second question on international in terms of the strength. I’d say, there, it’s similar to what we see in the U.S., probably a bit more security adoption, probably more greenfield internationally, especially in places like Latin America, pretty low penetration there, which is good. That’s part of the reason we did the Exceda transaction that gives us a good base to grow the security business there. We are seeing similar trends that we saw in the U.S. here where you see security in the verticals like financial services and commerce and travel first. And then you’re seeing media start to catch up. We’ve done some pretty good deals on the media side as well. So I’d say there’s probably more greenfield in outside the U.S., but we are seeing very similar trends.

Lee Krowl — B. Riley — Analyst

Got it. Thanks for taking my questions, guys.

And our next question comes from the line of Jeff Van Rhee with Craig-Hallum.

Jeff Van Rhee — Craig-Hallum — Analyst

Great, thanks. I think most of mine have been answered. Just one remaining. I think as you look at the enterprise sales effort, and this is a little outside of sort of the COVID environment currently, but I know long term, tremendous growth opportunity. When you look at the sales process and where you are at this point, can you just talk to your satisfaction with win rates, with process, with just the overall execution effort in sales within enterprise and things that are yet to be done to really get that running where you wanted, if it isn’t?

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Yes. We’re pretty happy with where that is now with pretty much everything you mentioned, the people, the process, the execution. As you could imagine, this is a difficult time to go out and get bookings. You can’t physically meet with your account. The buyers out there, the IT folks are just swamped with adjusting to the new reality. And yet, we had a great bookings quarter, better than expectation on our enterprise security products, much big improvement over last year. And that’s we’re starting off the second quarter very well. So I think that’s an area where we’re very happy. You don’t see that in generating revenue today, but that will certainly help us going forward.

Jeff Van Rhee — Craig-Hallum — Analyst

Got it. Great. Thank you.

And our next question comes from the line of Brandon Nispel with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Brandon Nispel — KeyBanc Capital Markets — Analyst

Okay. Great. Thanks for taking the question. Wondering if one for Ed, maybe both for Ed. Can you give us a sense of again, we’ve talked about some customers doing well in e-commerce, some not. Can you give us a sense of, as you look at your customer base, what could be a worst-case scenario if we’re going into the global recession throughout 2020? And what percentage of revenue would be at risk?

Second, I’m curious, with customers hitting increased traffic during the quarter, how does the pricing change? Is it dynamic during the quarter where they hit sort of a new threshold for traffic and they reprice to a lower level? I’m just curious how that works.

Tom Leighton — Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Yes. I’ll take the first and Ed will probably take the second. As Ed talked about, I think barring some kind of deep and long-lasting recession that wipes out major customers and a lot of them or just totally wipes out consumer buying, which, of course, hurts the commerce vertical, I think we’re in good position. We have a really diverse customer base. Our largest vertical is media, which is cranking and actually benefiting in many ways from the new reality of what’s the pandemic has caused. Our customer base tends to be the biggest names in the business. And generally speaking, they’re the ones that are going to thrive the best even if the global recession deepens and is lengthy. And it’s just that I think no one really knows what the future holds with the global recession. And if it really is deep at the end of the year and it’s going to persist into 2021, that could put our commerce customers and companies pretty much everywhere under pressure. And it’s hard to really know what the impact of that could be. And that impacts the potential downside of any guidance we can give.

And on the other side, we’ve got, as you know, substantial upsides in the media business and in security, above where we were thinking. And as Ed talked about, just we want to be careful that we don’t know for sure that just persists and grows in there all year long. And as Ed talked about in June, he even we put in a dampening there in June on that. And so that’s really what’s going on in our thinking that there’s the potential for large upside and the potential for downside that are hard for us to really quantify. And it’s beyond our control at this point. I would say at a high level, business is very strong as you can tell with the strong Q1 and I think a strong guide, albeit with a wider range in Q2. And Ed, do you want to talk about pricing with increased traffic?

Ed McGowan — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Sure. So obviously, customers no one size fits all for customer pricing. But what I would say is that typically, we do have tiered pricing in most of our contracts, especially the ones with very large volume so that as you do clip into new tiers, you do get typically a lower rate for that tier. But again, it does vary from customer to customer, but we do, in most cases, have some kind of a tiered pricing structure.

Brandon Nispel — KeyBanc Capital Markets — Analyst

Great, thank you. And I guess just as a follow-up, you guys gave the travel hospitality exposure and sort of talked about live events. But could you give us what percentage of revenue is coming from what you would call SMB?

Ed McGowan — Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Well, it’s very small. Yes. We do very little with SMB. We have a couple of partners that work with SMB. Like, for example, our carriers will sell some security offerings to small, medium business. So that’s a small part of our business. We have a few like OVP partners and other partners, but it’s not a significant part of our business at all.

Brandon Nispel — KeyBanc Capital Markets — Analyst

Great, thanks.

Tom Barth — Head of Investor Relations

Okay. Well, thank you, everyone. In closing, we will be presenting at several virtual investor conferences and events throughout the rest of the second quarter. Details of these can be found in the Investor Relations section of akamai.com. We want to thank you for joining us and all of us at Akamai wish you continued health and wish you a very nice evening. So thank you.

