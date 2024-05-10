Categories Earnings, Technology
Earnings Summary: Akamai Technologies reports Q1 2024 financial results
Cloud company Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) has announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting higher sales and profit.
- First-quarter revenue was $987 million, up 8% year-over-year on a reported and forex-adjusted basis
- Security and compute revenue represented 64% of total revenue in Q1, and combined grew 22% year-over-year
- Delivery revenue was $352 million in Q1, down 11% year-over-year and down 10% when adjusted for foreign exchange
- US revenue was $512 million, up 8% year-over-year; International revenue increased 7% annually to $475 million
- Q1 earnings per share came in at $1.11, up 79% year-over-year and up 81% when adjusted for foreign exchange
- Adjusted net income per share was $1.64, up 17% year-over-year and up 18% on a forex-adjusted basis
- Income from operations was $167 million in the March quarter, a 32% increase from the first quarter of 2023
- During the quarter, the company’s board of directors authorized a three-year, $2.0 billion share repurchase program
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Earnings Preview: Walmart (WMT) expected to report sales and profit gains in Q1
Over the years, Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) has constantly diversified while maintaining its dominance in the retail world. The company is preparing to report financial results for the first three
After a positive year, what’s in the cards for Electronic Arts (EA) in FY25
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) ended fiscal 2024 on a mixed note, reporting lower revenues and improved bottom-line performance for the fourth quarter. The stock declined following the announcement as earnings
A look at how Disney’s (DIS) entertainment business performed in Q2 2024
Shares of the Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) stayed green on Wednesday. The stock has gained 16% year-to-date. The company recorded revenue and earnings growth for the second quarter of