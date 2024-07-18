Alaska Air Group (ALK) Earnings: 2Q24 Key Numbers

Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) reported total operating revenue of $2.89 billion for the second quarter of 2024, up 2% year-over-year.

Net income was $220 million, or $1.71 per share, compared to $240 million, or $1.86 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.55.

The company held $2.5 billion in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of June 30, 2024.

