Infographic: How Alaska Air Group (ALK) performed in Q1 2024

Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total operating revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $2.23 billion.

Net loss amounted to $132 million, or $1.05 per share, compared to a loss of $142 million, or $1.11 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $0.92.

Alaska expects EPS to range between $2.20-2.40 in the second quarter of 2024 and $3.25-5.25 for the full year of 2024.

