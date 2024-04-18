Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: How Alaska Air Group (ALK) performed in Q1 2024
Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total operating revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $2.23 billion.
Net loss amounted to $132 million, or $1.05 per share, compared to a loss of $142 million, or $1.11 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $0.92.
Alaska expects EPS to range between $2.20-2.40 in the second quarter of 2024 and $3.25-5.25 for the full year of 2024.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
KMI Earnings: Kinder Morgan Q1 2024 adjusted profit increases; revenue drops
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) reported higher adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2024 despite a decrease in revenues. The energy infrastructure company also issued guidance for the full
What to expect when Altria (MO) reports first quarter 2024 earnings results
Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) stayed green on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 8% over the past one month. The tobacco giant is scheduled to report its first
Key highlights from Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q1 2024 earnings results
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total sales increased 2.2% year-over-year to $10 billion. Organic sales growth was 10.8%. Net earnings decreased 7% to $1.22