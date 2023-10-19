Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
ALK Earnings: Alaska Air Group Q3 adj. profit drops; revenues flat
Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) reported a double-digit decline in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2023 when the airline company’s revenues remained unchanged year-over-year.
Net income, adjusted for one-off items, declined 28% annually to $1.83 per share in the September quarter. On a reported basis, net income was $139 million or $1.08 per share in Q3, compared to $40 million or $0.31 per share in the same period of 2022.
Meanwhile, third-quarter revenues remained unchanged at $2.84 billion. The company generated $271 million in operating cash flow during the third quarter.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Philip Morris (PM) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 13.8% to $9.1 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Organic revenue
AAL Earnings: All you need to know about American Airlines’ Q3 2023 earnings results
American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total operating revenues remained relatively unchanged compared to the prior-year period at $13.5 billion. Net loss amounted
T Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from AT&T’s Q3 2023 financial results
AT&T (NYSE: T) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total operating revenues rose 1% year-over-year to $30.4 billion. Net income attributable to common stock decreased 42% to $3.4 billion