ALK Earnings: Alaska Air Group Q3 adj. profit drops; revenues flat

Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) reported a double-digit decline in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2023 when the airline company’s revenues remained unchanged year-over-year.

Net income, adjusted for one-off items, declined 28% annually to $1.83 per share in the September quarter. On a reported basis, net income was $139 million or $1.08 per share in Q3, compared to $40 million or $0.31 per share in the same period of 2022.

Meanwhile, third-quarter revenues remained unchanged at $2.84 billion. The company generated $271 million in operating cash flow during the third quarter.

