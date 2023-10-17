Categories Analysis, Industrials
What to look for when Alaska Air Group (ALK) reports Q3 2023 earnings results
Alaska expects total revenue for Q3 2023 to increase 1-2% from the same period a year ago
Shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) stayed green on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 19% year-to-date. The airline company is scheduled to report its third quarter 2023 earnings results on Thursday, October 19, before market open. Here’s a look at what to expect from the earnings report:
Revenue
Alaska expects total revenue for Q3 2023 to increase 1-2% from the same period a year ago. Analysts are projecting revenue of $2.87 billion for the third quarter, which would reflect a year-over-year growth of 1.7%. In Q2 2023, operating revenues increased 7% YoY to $2.83 billion.
Earnings
The consensus estimate is for EPS of $1.86 which would represent a decline of 26% from the prior-year period. In Q2 2023, adjusted EPS was $3.00.
Points to note
Alaska is expected to benefit from the strong demand for travel, as favorable trends continue in leisure travel. Last quarter, the company saw an unprecedented surge in international travel demand. It believes this pent-up demand had the effect of a larger pull from would-be domestic travelers thereby causing a disproportionate impact on realized domestic fares which could affect the top line performance in Q3.
The airline now expects capacity for the third quarter to be up around 13% from the prior-year period versus its previous outlook for up 10-13%. In Q2, capacity was up 10% YoY. Alaska now expects CASMex to be down 1-2% in Q3 versus the prior expectation of down 0-2%. In Q2, CASMex was up 2% YoY.
A continued increase in fuel prices led Alaska to lower its expectations for adjusted pre-tax margin. The company now expects economic fuel cost per gallon to be approx. $3.15-3.25 versus the previous range of $2.70-2.80. Adjusted pre-tax margin is now expected to be 10-12% versus the prior outlook of 14-16%.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Important takeaways from Fastenal’s (FAST) Q3 report
Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST), a provider of fasteners used in industries like manufacturing and construction, is a market leader that has consistently expanded the business by integrating into the businesses
Earnings: A snapshot of Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) Q3 2023 results
Aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday reported higher sales for the third quarter of 2023. The company also reaffirmed its full-year guidance. The company reported third-quarter 2023 net
Bank of America (BAC) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported its third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenue, net of interest expense, increased 3% year-over-year to $25.2 billion. Net income was $7.8