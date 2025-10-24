Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Alaska Air Group Q3 2025 revenue rises 23%; adjusted earnings fall
Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) on Friday reported a sharp fall in third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings, despite an increase in revenues. The management issued guidance for the fourth quarter.
The airline reported earnings of $1.05 per share for the third quarter, excluding one-off items, compared $2.25 per share in the prior-year quarter. On a reported basis, net income was $73 million or $0.62 per share in Q3, compared to $236 million or $1.84 per share in the same period of fiscal 2024.
Total operating revenue increased 23% to $3.77 billion in Q3 from $3.07 billion in the corresponding quarter last year. Corporate travel rose 8% annually during the quarter, vs. low single-digit declines in the prior quarter, while close-in demand remained strong throughout Q3.
“Alaska’s profitable quarter was powered by another period of industry-leading unit revenue. I’m proud of our people for taking care of our guests, executing major integration milestones, and capturing synergies ahead of plan as we bring together Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines,” said Ben Minicucci, CEO of Alaska Air Group.
The company said it expects fourth-quarter unit revenue to increase in low single digits year-over-year. Unit costs for Q4 are expected to increase in low single digits, reflecting significant cost synergies. Fourth quarter capacity growth is expected to be 2% to 3% year-over-year.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Ford Motor Company (F) Q3 revenue up 9%; adj. earnings drop
Automaker Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has reported mixed results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 - revenue increased from last year, while earnings, on an adjusted basis, declined.
General Dynamics (GD) Earnings: 3Q25 Key Numbers
General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenue was $12.9 billion, up 10.6% from the year-ago quarter. Net earnings increased 13.9% year-over-year to $1 billion.
INTC Earnings: Intel swings to profit in Q3 FY25; revenue up 3%
Semiconductor giant Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported a profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a loss in the prior-year quarter. The tech firm’s third-quarter revenue was $13.65