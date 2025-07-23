Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
All you need to know about Alphabet’s (GOOGL, GOOG) Q2 2025 earnings results
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Consolidated revenues increased 14%, or 13% in constant currency, year-over-year to $96.4 billion.
Net income increased 19% to $28.1 billion and EPS increased 22% to $2.31 compared to last year.
Google Services revenues increased 12% to $82.5 billion, helped by strong performance across Google Search & other, Google subscriptions, platforms, and devices, and YouTube ads.
Google Cloud revenues increased 32% to $13.6 billion, led by growth in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) across core GCP products, AI Infrastructure, and Generative AI Solutions.
“We are leading at the frontier of AI and shipping at an incredible pace. AI is positively impacting every part of the business, driving strong momentum. Search delivered double-digit revenue growth, and our new features, like AI Overviews and AI Mode, are performing well. We continue to see strong performance in YouTube as well as subscriptions offerings. And Cloud had strong growth in revenues, backlog and profitability.” – Sundar Pichai, CEO
