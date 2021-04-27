Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Alphabet (GOOGL/GOOG) Q1 earnings beat as revenues jump 34%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG), the parent of internet search platform Google, reported a 34% growth in first-quarter revenues, mainly reflecting the continued strength of its search business. The results also topped the Street view.

Alphabet Q1 2021 earnings infographic

First-quarter revenues climbed 34% annually to $55.3 billion. Revenue from Google, the largest segment, increased by 34%. Analysts were looking for a slower top-line growth.

Google Advertising Revenue Trend

The company said net income for the three-month period rose to $17.93 billion or $26.29 per share from $6.84 billion or $9.87 per share in the corresponding period of last year. Earnings also exceeded the consensus estimates.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Alphabet’s Q1 report

Alphabet’s stock set a new record this week. It closed Tuesday’s regular trading lower but bounced back in the after-hours, immediately after the earnings announcement.

  • Alphabet - Google - GOOG - GOOGL - Q2 2020 Earnings Infograph
  • Alphabet Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

Honeywell (HON) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total sales remained flat at $8.5 billion compared to the prior year-period on a reported basis. On an

American Express reports mixed results in Q1

American Express (NYSE: AXP) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Friday. The payment services firm reported Q1 revenue of $9.06 billion, down 12% year-over-year and

Infographic: Schlumberger (SLB) Q1 2021 Earnings Results

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) came up with its first-quarter 2021 results on Friday. Revenue decreased to $5.22 billion from $7.45 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.09 billion.

Tags

advertisingIT services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top