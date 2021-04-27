Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Alphabet (GOOGL/GOOG) Q1 earnings beat as revenues jump 34%
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG), the parent of internet search platform Google, reported a 34% growth in first-quarter revenues, mainly reflecting the continued strength of its search business. The results also topped the Street view.
First-quarter revenues climbed 34% annually to $55.3 billion. Revenue from Google, the largest segment, increased by 34%. Analysts were looking for a slower top-line growth.
The company said net income for the three-month period rose to $17.93 billion or $26.29 per share from $6.84 billion or $9.87 per share in the corresponding period of last year. Earnings also exceeded the consensus estimates.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Alphabet’s Q1 report
Alphabet’s stock set a new record this week. It closed Tuesday’s regular trading lower but bounced back in the after-hours, immediately after the earnings announcement.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Honeywell (HON) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total sales remained flat at $8.5 billion compared to the prior year-period on a reported basis. On an
American Express reports mixed results in Q1
American Express (NYSE: AXP) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Friday. The payment services firm reported Q1 revenue of $9.06 billion, down 12% year-over-year and
Infographic: Schlumberger (SLB) Q1 2021 Earnings Results
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) came up with its first-quarter 2021 results on Friday. Revenue decreased to $5.22 billion from $7.45 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.09 billion.