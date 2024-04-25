Categories LATEST, Technology
Alphabet Q1 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) is set to report its first-quarter 2024 earnings results today after market close.
Listen to Alphabet’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
Analysts are projecting earnings of $1.51 per share on revenue of $78.5 billion. This compares to earnings of $1.17 per share on revenue of $69.7 billion.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company delivered earnings of $1.64 per share on revenue of $86.3 billion.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
MRK Earnings: Merck Q1 2024 profit jumps on 9% revenue growth
Pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) reported a sharp increase in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2024, aided by an increase in revenues. First-quarter worldwide sales
Infographic: A snapshot of Caterpillar’s (CAT) Q1 2024 financial results
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, on Thursday reported first-quarter 2024 financial results. Sales and revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $15.8
AAL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from American Airlines’ Q1 2024 financial results
American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total operating revenues increased 3.1% year-over-year to $12.5 billion. Net loss amounted to $312 million, or $0.48