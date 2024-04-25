Alphabet Q1 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) is set to report its first-quarter 2024 earnings results today after market close.

Listen to Alphabet’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript

Analysts are projecting earnings of $1.51 per share on revenue of $78.5 billion. This compares to earnings of $1.17 per share on revenue of $69.7 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company delivered earnings of $1.64 per share on revenue of $86.3 billion.