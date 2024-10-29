Categories LATEST, Technology
Alphabet Q3 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) will publish its third quarter 2024 earnings results today after the closing bell.
Listen to Alphabet’s Q3 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
Analysts are projecting earnings of $1.84 per share on revenue of $86.3 billion for Alphabet in Q3 2024. This compares to earnings of $1.55 per share on revenue of $76.7 billion reported in Q3 2023.
In the second quarter of 2024, Alphabet reported revenue of $84.7 billion, which was up 14% year-over-year. Earnings per share increased 31% to $1.89 compared to last year.
