Alphabet Q3 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) will publish its third quarter 2024 earnings results today after the closing bell.

Analysts are projecting earnings of $1.84 per share on revenue of $86.3 billion for Alphabet in Q3 2024. This compares to earnings of $1.55 per share on revenue of $76.7 billion reported in Q3 2023.

In the second quarter of 2024, Alphabet reported revenue of $84.7 billion, which was up 14% year-over-year. Earnings per share increased 31% to $1.89 compared to last year.