Alteryx stock falls on weak guidance: Infographic

Alteryx (NASDAQ: AYX) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular trading hours on Thursday. The data analytics firm reported a 25% growth in Q3 revenue to $129.7 million, surpassing the Wall Street consensus. The company reported a net income of $0.39 per share, better than what analysts had anticipated.

Meanwhile, AYX shares fell 10% immediately following the announcement due to the lackluster guidance. The stock has gained 37% since the beginning of this year.

alteryx Q3 2020 earnings

Alteryx added 241 net new customers in Q3, taking the total tally to 6,955 customers, a 24% year-over-year increase.

  • Dollar-based net expansion rate for the quarter stood at 132%.
