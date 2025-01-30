Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Altria Group (MO) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net revenues remained flat at $5.9 billion compared to the prior-year quarter.

Net earnings increased 47.5% to $3 billion while earnings per share jumped 54.3% to $1.79 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 9.3% to $1.29.

Revenue and earnings beat estimates.

For the full year of 2025, the company expects adjusted EPS of $5.22-5.37.

