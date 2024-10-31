Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Altria (MO) Q3 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net revenues remained relatively unchanged at $6.25 billion compared to the same period a year ago.

Net earnings increased 5.9% to $2.29 billion and EPS increased 9.8% to $1.34 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 7.8% to $1.38.

For the full year of 2024, Altria expects adjusted EPS of $5.07-5.15.

