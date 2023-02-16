Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
AMAT Earnings: Applied Materials Q1 2023 revenue and profit increase
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) on Thursday reported higher adjusted earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2023.
Adjusted earnings of the semiconductor technology company increased to $2.03 per share in the first quarter from $1.89 per share in the same period of 2022. Net income, including special items, was $1.72 billion or $2.02 per share in the January quarter, compared to $1.79 billion or $2.0 per share last year.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on quarterly earnings
There was a 7% increase in net sales to $6.74 billion during the three-month period, mainly reflecting continued strong performance by the core Semiconductor Systems segment.
“Our resilience is underpinned by our strong positions with leading customers at key technology inflections, large backlog of differentiated products, and growing service business,” said Gary Dickerson, the company’s CEO.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Roku (ROKU) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers
Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) reported total net revenue of $867.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, relatively flat compared to the same period a year ago. The company reported
NVDA Earnings Preview: Nvidia probably had yet another weak quarter
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is among the few tech companies that failed to take full advantage of the COVID-induced digital transformation. The semiconductor company that dominates the GPU market has
What to expect when Home Depot (HD) reports Q4 earnings next week
Shares of Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) were up slightly on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 8% over the past 12 months. The home improvement retailer is scheduled to report