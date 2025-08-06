UBER Earnings: Uber Technologies reports higher Q2 revenue and profit

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) on Wednesday reported an increase in revenues and net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. The ride-hailing company also provided guidance for the third quarter.

Net income attributable to the company increased to $1.36 billion or $0.63 per share in the second quarter of FY25 from $1.02 billion or $0.47 per share in the corresponding quarter last year.

The growth was driven by an 18% increase in net revenues to $12.7 billion in Q2 from $10.7 billion in the same period of 2024. At $46.8 billion, gross bookings were up 17% year-over-year.

“Our platform strategy is working, with record audience, frequency, and profitability across Mobility and Delivery. But we’re still only beginning to unlock the platform’s full potential, now with 20 autonomous partners around the world,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer of Uber.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the management expects gross bookings to be in the range of $48.25 billion to $49.75 billion, representing a 17-21% growth on a constant currency basis. The outlook includes contributions from the Trendyol Go acquisition. Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $2.19 billion and $2.29 billion, representing a 30-36% growth.

Prior Performance