AMAT Earnings: Applied Materials Q1 2025 adj. profit rises on higher sales

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), a leading supplier of equipment and software for manufacturing semiconductor chips and flat panel displays, Thursday reported an increase in sales and adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted earnings moved up to $2.38 per share in the January quarter from $2.13 per share in the same period of 2024. Net income, on an unadjusted basis, was $1.19 billion or $1.45 per share in Q1, compared to $2.02 billion or $2.41 per share last year.

Net sales increased to $7.17 billion in the first quarter from $6.71 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting stable demand for the company’s products and services.

Prior Performance