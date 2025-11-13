Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
AMAT Earnings: Applied Materials Q4 adjusted profit drops on lower revenues
Semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) on Thursday reported a decrease in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.
Adjusted earnings declined to $2.17 per share in the October quarter from $2.32 per share in the same period of 2024, but exceeded expectations. Net income, on an unadjusted basis, was $1.90 billion or $2.38 per share in Q4, compared to $1.73 billion or $2.09 per share a year earlier.
Net revenue was $6.80 billion in the fourth quarter, compared to $7.04 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.
“Based on our conversations with our customers and partners, we are preparing Applied’s operations and service organizations to be ready to support higher demand beginning in the second half of calendar 2026,” said Brice Hill, the company’s chief financial officer.
