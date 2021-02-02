Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail, Technology

Amazon (AMZN) reports Q4 2020 earnings results; announces CEO transition

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 44% year-over-year to $125.6 billion.

Net income rose to $7.2 billion, or $14.09 per share, from $3.3 billion, or $6.47 per share, in the same period a year ago.

For the first quarter of 2021, the company expects net sales to grow 33-40% YoY to a range of $100-106 billion.

Amazon announced that founder and CEO Jeff Bezos will move to the role of Executive Chair in the third quarter of 2021 at which time Andy Jassy will take over as CEO.

Prior performance

Amazon reports Q3 2020 earnings results
Amazon reports Q2 2020 earnings results
amazon Q1 2020 eanrings

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Alibaba beats market estimates in Q3: Infographic

Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The Chinese e-commerce major reported third-quarter revenue of $33.88 billion, up 37% year-over-year and

Harley-Davidson (HOG): Q4 2020 Earnings Snapshot

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) the superbike maker reported fourth-quarter results for 2020. The revenue decreased by 32% at $725 million compared to previous year. The company suffered a net loss

Pfizer (PFE) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today. Revenues increased 12% year-over-year to $11.7 billion. On a GAAP basis, the company reported a net income of

Tags

cloud computingEcommerce

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top