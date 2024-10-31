Categories LATEST
Amazon Q3 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will publish its third quarter 2024 earnings results today after market close.
Listen to Amazon’s Q3 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
Amazon expects net sales for the third quarter of 2024 to range between $154.0-158.5 billion.
Analysts are projecting earnings of $1.14 per share on revenue of $157.2 billion for Q3 2024. This compares to earnings of $0.94 per share on sales of $143.1 billion reported in the same quarter a year ago.
In the second quarter of 2024, Amazon’s net sales increased 10% year-over-year to $148 billion and EPS amounted to $1.26.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMY) Q3 2024 earnings results
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $11.9 billion. Revenues grew 10%, excluding FX. Net earnings attributable to
Altria (MO) Q3 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenues remained relatively unchanged at $6.25 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Net
Main highlights from Estee Lauder’s (EL) Q1 2025 earnings results
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales were $3.36 billion, down 4% from the prior-year period. Organic net sales decreased