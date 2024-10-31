Amazon Q3 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will publish its third quarter 2024 earnings results today after market close.

Amazon expects net sales for the third quarter of 2024 to range between $154.0-158.5 billion.

Analysts are projecting earnings of $1.14 per share on revenue of $157.2 billion for Q3 2024. This compares to earnings of $0.94 per share on sales of $143.1 billion reported in the same quarter a year ago.

In the second quarter of 2024, Amazon’s net sales increased 10% year-over-year to $148 billion and EPS amounted to $1.26.