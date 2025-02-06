Amazon Q4 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is all set to publish its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today after markets close.

The company in a recent statement said it expects fourth-quarter net sales to be in the range of $181.5 billion to $188.5 billion, and operating income between $16 billion and $20 billion.

Analysts forecast earnings of $1.48 per share on revenue of $187.23 billion for Q4 2024. This compares to earnings of $1.83 per share and revenues of $170 billion the company reported in the same quarter a year ago.

In the third quarter of 2024, Amazon’s net sales increased 11% year-over-year to $158.9 billion. Net income was $15.3 billion or $1.43 per share in Q3, compared to $9.9 billion or $0.94 per share, last year.