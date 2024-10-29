AMD Q3 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is all set to report financial results for the third quarter of 2024 today after regular trading hours.

Analysts are looking for earnings of $0.91 per share for the September quarter, on an adjusted basis, which is higher than the $0.70/share profit reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus revenue estimate is $6.71 billion, which represents a 16% year-over-year increase.

In the second quarter, earnings, on an adjusted basis, rose to $0.69 per share from $0.58 per share in the corresponding period last year. On a reported basis, net income was $265 million or $0.16 per share in Q2, compared to $27 million or $0.02 per share in the prior-year period. Revenues increased to $5.84 billion in the June quarter from $5.36 billion in the comparable period of fiscal 2023.