American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Q1 2021 Earnings Call

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Q1 2021 earnings call dated Apr. 22, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Daniel Cravens — Managing Director of Investor Relations
William Parker — Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Isom — President
Derek Kerr — Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Vasu Raja — Chief Revenue Officer
Analysts:
Joseph DeNardi — Stifel, Nicolaus & Company — Analyst
Mike Linenberg — Deutsche Bank — Analyst
Duane Pfennigwerth — Evercore ISI — Analyst
Helane Becker — Cowen and Company — Analyst
Hunter Keay — Wolfe Research — Analyst
Jamie Baker — JPMorgan Chase & Co. — Analyst
Daniel McKenzie — Seaport Global Securities — Analyst
Savi Syth — CIMB Research — Analyst
David Vernon — Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. — Analyst
Myles Walton — UBS — Analyst
Stephen Trent — Citi — Analyst
Alison Sider — Wall Street Journal — Analyst
Leslie Josephs — Leslie Josephs — Analyst
Mary Schlangenstein — Bloomberg News — Analyst
David Koenig — The Associated Press — Analyst
Dawn Gilbertson — USA Today — Analyst
Kyle Arnold — Dallas Morning News — Analyst
Edward Russell — Skift — Analyst
_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
Most Popular
Honeywell (HON) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total sales remained flat at $8.5 billion compared to the prior year-period on a reported basis. On an
American Express reports mixed results in Q1
American Express (NYSE: AXP) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Friday. The payment services firm reported Q1 revenue of $9.06 billion, down 12% year-over-year and
Infographic: Schlumberger (SLB) Q1 2021 Earnings Results
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) came up with its first-quarter 2021 results on Friday. Revenue decreased to $5.22 billion from $7.45 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.09 billion.