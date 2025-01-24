American Express (AXP) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Consolidated total revenues, net of interest expense, were $17.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year, or 10% on an FX-adjusted basis, driven mainly by strong Card Member spending, higher net interest income, and accelerated card fee growth.

Net income was $2.2 billion, or $3.04 per share, compared to $1.9 billion, or $2.62 per share, last year.

Earnings beat expectations while revenue came in line with estimates.

For full-year 2025, the company expects revenue growth of 8-10% and EPS of $15.00-15.50.

AXP plans to increase its quarterly dividend by 17%, from $0.70 to $0.82 per share, beginning with the first quarter 2025 dividend declaration.

The stock was down over 2% in premarket hours on Friday.

