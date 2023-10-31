Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
AMGN Earnings: Highlights of Amgen’s Q3 2023 financial results
biotechnology firm Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) on Tuesday reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023.
Unadjusted earnings increased to $4.96 per share in the September quarter from $4.70 per share in the year-ago period. The reported net income was $1.73 billion or $3.22 per share in the latest quarter, compared to $2.14 billion or $3.98 per share in the same period of last year.
Total revenues increased 4% from last year to $6.9 billion during the three-month period. There was a 5% growth in product sales, benefiting from double-digit volume growth.
(this story will be updated shortly)
