Infographic: Key financials of Biogen (BIIB) Q4 2020 earnings report

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday.

The biotechnology giant reported a 22% decline in Q4 revenues to $2.85 billion, beating the Wall Street consensus.

The net income was reported at $358 million or $2.32 per share compared to the previous year’s $14.39 billion or $8.08 per share.

The stock was trading at $ $275 during the pre-market session on Wednesday showing a decline of 2%.

