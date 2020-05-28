Salesforce (CRM) Q1 2021 earning infographic

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) reported first-quarter earnings results for fiscal 2021 after the regular trading hours on Thursday. The results were better than analysts’ projections.
Meanwhile, the stock fell over 3% immediately following the announcement, as the company slashed its full-year outlook. The stock has increased by 18% in the trailing 12 months.
