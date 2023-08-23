Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales were $2.7 billion, relatively flat compared to the same period last year. Comparable store sales declined 0.6%.

Net income was $85.3 million, or $1.43 per share, compared to $144.4 million, or $2.38 per share, last year.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects net sales to range between $11.25-11.35 billion. Comparable store sales are expected to be down 0.5% to up 0.5%. EPS is expected to be $4.50-5.10.

