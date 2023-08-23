Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales were $2.7 billion, relatively flat compared to the same period last year. Comparable store sales declined 0.6%.

Net income was $85.3 million, or $1.43 per share, compared to $144.4 million, or $2.38 per share, last year.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects net sales to range between $11.25-11.35 billion. Comparable store sales are expected to be down 0.5% to up 0.5%. EPS is expected to be $4.50-5.10.

Prior performance

Most Popular

What to expect when J.M. Smucker (SJM) reports Q1 2024 earnings

Shares of The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) stayed red on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 11% year-to-date. The food company is scheduled to report its earnings results for the

After mixed Q3, where is Applied Materials (AMAT) headed

Of late, Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has been focusing its strategy and investments on advanced technology for growing capabilities in areas like the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence.

Medtronic (MDT) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Worldwide revenue was $7.7 billion, up 4.5% on a reported basis and 6% on an organic basis, from the

Tags

automotive parts

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top