Infographic: Key highlights from Advance Auto Parts’ (AAP) Q3 2023 earnings results
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales totaled $2.7 billion, up 2.9% from the same period last year. Comparable store sales increased 1.2%.
Net loss was $48.6 million, or $0.82 per share, compared to net income of $115.8 million, or $1.92 per share, last year.
For the full year of 2023, the company now expects net sales of $11.25-11.30 billion. Comparable store sales growth is expected to range from down 0.5% to 0.0%. EPS is expected to be $1.40-1.80.
