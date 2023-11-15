Infographic: Key highlights from Advance Auto Parts’ (AAP) Q3 2023 earnings results

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales totaled $2.7 billion, up 2.9% from the same period last year. Comparable store sales increased 1.2%.

Net loss was $48.6 million, or $0.82 per share, compared to net income of $115.8 million, or $1.92 per share, last year.

For the full year of 2023, the company now expects net sales of $11.25-11.30 billion. Comparable store sales growth is expected to range from down 0.5% to 0.0%. EPS is expected to be $1.40-1.80.

