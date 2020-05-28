Visual representation of Nio Inc. Q1 2020 earnings results

Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) reported first-quarter 2020 financial results before the regular trading hours on Thursday. Even as the company reported narrower losses than expected, revenues came in below the street consensus.
CEO William Bin Li said in a statement, “On April 29, 2020, NIO entered into the definitive agreements with the strategic investors for the investment in NIO China. The strategic investment will provide sufficient funds to support NIO’s business development, enhance our leadership in the products and technologies of smart electric vehicles, and offer services exceeding users’ expectations. The establishment of NIO China’s headquarters in Hefei will further improve our operating efficiency in the long run.”
The stock fell 4% immediately following the announcement. NIO shares are up 4% in the trailing 12-month period.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Southwest is looking northside as lockdown restrictions ease
When Warren Buffett dumped airline stocks suffering massive losses three weeks ago, he probably overlooked one key aspect about the industry – that no amount of restrictions will kill people’s
Alibaba (BABA) entering a new phase as China emerges from COVID crisis
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is striving to regain strength after falling sharply last week, ahead of fourth-quarter earnings. The positive results failed to impress stakeholders as market sentiment
Chinese exodus from US exchanges not an unlikely scenario
The US is now back in the ring with its nemesis China for the second round. This time, the US administration has wasted no time in delivering a massive blow,