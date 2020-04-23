Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
W.W. Grainger (GWW) reports Q1 2020 earnings results
Suspends FY20 guidance and halted share repurchases due to COVID-19 pandemic
W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) on Thursday reported its first quarter earnings results for the period ended March 31, 2020.
GAAP net income was $173 million or $3.19 per share, compared with net income of $253 million or $4.48 per in the first quarter of 2019.
