Key highlights from Advance Auto Parts’ (AAP) Q4 2024 earnings results
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales totaled $2 billion, down 0.9% compared to the prior year. Comparable store sales decreased 1%.
Net loss was $414.7 million, or $6.92 per share, compared to a loss of $35.1 million, or $0.59 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $1.18.
For fiscal year 2025, net sales are expected to be $8.4-8.6 billion. Comparable store sales for the 52-week period is expected to be up 0.5-1.5%. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is expected to be $1.50-2.50.
