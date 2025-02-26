Key highlights from Advance Auto Parts’ (AAP) Q4 2024 earnings results

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales totaled $2 billion, down 0.9% compared to the prior year. Comparable store sales decreased 1%.

Net loss was $414.7 million, or $6.92 per share, compared to a loss of $35.1 million, or $0.59 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $1.18.

For fiscal year 2025, net sales are expected to be $8.4-8.6 billion. Comparable store sales for the 52-week period is expected to be up 0.5-1.5%. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is expected to be $1.50-2.50.

Prior performance