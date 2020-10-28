Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

Infographic: Mastercard (MA) stock drops after Q3 results miss estimates

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) reported lower earnings and revenues for the third quarter, which also missed Wall Street’s expectations. The credit card firm’s stock declined early Wednesday, following the announcement.

Third-quarter revenues decreased 14% annually to $3.8 billion and missed the consensus forecast. The top-line was hurt by the impacts of COVID-19.

Adjusted earnings plunged to $1.60 per share from $2.15 per share in the third quarter of 2019. Earnings also missed analysts’ prediction. Reported profit dropped to $1.5 billion or $1.51 per share from $2.1 billion or $2.07 per share a year earlier.

Shares of Mastercard have gained 14% in the past twelve months. They dropped during Wednesday’s pre-market trading soon after the company unveiled the quarterly numbers.

