Mastercard (NYSE: MA) reported lower earnings and revenues for the third quarter, which also missed Wall Street’s expectations. The credit card firm’s stock declined early Wednesday, following the announcement.

Third-quarter revenues decreased 14% annually to $3.8 billion and missed the consensus forecast. The top-line was hurt by the impacts of COVID-19.

Adjusted earnings plunged to $1.60 per share from $2.15 per share in the third quarter of 2019. Earnings also missed analysts’ prediction. Reported profit dropped to $1.5 billion or $1.51 per share from $2.1 billion or $2.07 per share a year earlier.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Mastercard’s Q3 earnings

Shares of Mastercard have gained 14% in the past twelve months. They dropped during Wednesday’s pre-market trading soon after the company unveiled the quarterly numbers.

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!