Key highlights from Chevron (CVX) Q4 2021 earnings results

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenues amounted to $48.1 billion compared to $25.2 billion in the year-ago period.

The reported net income was $5.05 billion, or $2.63 per share, compared to a loss of $655 million, or $0.33 loss per share, last year.

Adjusted net income was $4.9 billion, or $2.56 per share.