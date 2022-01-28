Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Key highlights from Chevron (CVX) Q4 2021 earnings results

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenues amounted to $48.1 billion compared to $25.2 billion in the year-ago period.

The reported net income was $5.05 billion, or $2.63 per share, compared to a loss of $655 million, or $0.33 loss per share, last year.

Adjusted net income was $4.9 billion, or $2.56 per share.

Most Popular

AAPL Earnings: Apple Q1 revenue up 11%; earnings beat Street view

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday said its first-quarter sales and earnings increased, aided by stable demand for its popular smartphone brand iPhone and strength of the services business. The

INTC Stock: Intel set to gain from stable sales, capacity expansion this year

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has been on an aggressive expansion drive to strengthen its foothold in the semiconductor industry. The chipmaker's recent performance indicates it has effectively tackled competition through

Microsoft (MSFT) becomes a compelling buy after strong earnings, Activision deal

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of the most innovative technology companies, constantly transforming the business to align with the rapidly changing digital economy. While aggressively participating in the digital

Tags

Natural GasOil & Gaspower generation

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top