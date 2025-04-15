Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Bank of America (BAC) Q1 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Revenue, net of interest expense, was $27.4 billion, up 6% year-over-year, driven by non-interest income growth across all segments and higher net interest income.
Net income was $7.4 billion, or $0.90 per share, compared to $6.7 billion, or $0.76 per share, last year.
The company returned $6.5 billion to shareholders in the quarter.
Prior performance
