Key highlights from Chevron’s (CVX) Q4 2023 earnings results
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenues and other income were $47.1 billion compared to $56.4 billion in the same period a year ago.
Net income was $2.3 billion, or $1.22 per share, compared to $6.4 billion, or $3.33 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $3.45.
The company returned $26.3 billion of cash to shareholders in 2023.
