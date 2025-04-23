Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Philip Morris International (PM) Q1 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net revenues increased 5.8% year-over-year to $9.3 billion. Organic revenue growth was 10.2%.
Net earnings attributable to PMI were $2.69 billion compared to $2.14 billion last year.
Reported earnings per share grew 24.6% to $1.72 while adjusted EPS rose 12.7% to $1.69 compared to last year.
For the second quarter of 2025, the company expects adjusted EPS of $1.80-1.85.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
General Dynamics (GD) Q1 2025 profit jumps; revenue up 14%
Aerospace company General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) reported a sharp increase in earnings for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a double-digit growth in revenues. First-quarter revenue increased 14% year-over-year to
Infographic: How Boeing (BA) performed in Q1 2025
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $19.5 billion. Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders amounted to $37 million,
Tesla (TSLA) Q1 profit declines on lower revenues; results miss estimates
Electric car giant Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a decrease in adjusted earnings and sales. The tech firm's March-quarter revenue was $19.3