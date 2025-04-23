Philip Morris International (PM) Q1 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net revenues increased 5.8% year-over-year to $9.3 billion. Organic revenue growth was 10.2%.

Net earnings attributable to PMI were $2.69 billion compared to $2.14 billion last year.

Reported earnings per share grew 24.6% to $1.72 while adjusted EPS rose 12.7% to $1.69 compared to last year.

For the second quarter of 2025, the company expects adjusted EPS of $1.80-1.85.

