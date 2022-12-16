ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Accenture’s Q1 2023 financial results

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $15.7 billion. Revenue growth was 15% in local currency.

Net income attributable to Accenture plc was $2 billion, compared to $1.8 billion for the same period last year. EPS increased 11% to $3.08.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.

Accenture expects revenues for the second quarter of 2023 to range between $15.20-15.75 billion.

For fiscal year 2023, the company expects revenue growth to be 8-11% in local currency.

