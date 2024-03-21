Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Earnings: Accenture (ACN) Q2 profit rises but misses estimates; revenues flat
Business consulting services provider Accenture plc. (NYSE: ACN) reported a modest increase in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2024 when the company’s revenues remained unchanged year-over-year.
Second-quarter net income increased to $1.67 billion or $2.63 per share from $1.52 billion or $2.39 per share in the corresponding period of last year. Analysts had predicted a bigger number for the latest quarter.
At $15.8 billion, Q2 revenues were unchanged from the second quarter of 2023, and came in slightly below estimates. There was a 2% decrease in new bookings to $21.58 billion during the three months.
“In an uncertain macro environment, we remain the trusted partner to our clients for reinvention with a record 39 clients with quarterly bookings of over $100 million. We also extended our early lead in generative AI with $1.1 billion in new bookings in the first half of the year,” said Julie Sweet, chief executive officer of Accenture.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
LatAm healthcare firm Auna prepares for NYSE listing; to raise $420 million in IPO
IPO activity gathered momentum this year in a sign that the market is recovering from the weakness experienced in 2023. The resilience of the US economy and rising hopes of
What you need to know ahead of Paychex’s (PAYX) Q3 2024 earnings
Human capital management solutions provider Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) will report third-quarter results next week. The management’s outlook for the second half of 2024 is positive, reflecting the resilience of
Earnings Preview: Darden Restaurants (DRI) looks headed for a strong second half
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) delivered positive performance during the holiday season, which is probably the busiest time for the restaurant chain, and is preparing to report third-quarter results next