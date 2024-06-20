Categories Analysis, Technology
Main points from Accenture’s (ACN) Q3 2024 earnings report
Adjusted EPS is now expected to be $11.85-12.00 in 2024
Shares of Accenture (NYSE: ACN) rose 6% on Thursday, following the company’s announcement of its third-quarter 2024 earnings results. Although revenue and profits missed expectations, the stock jumped after the company reported that it had achieved a new milestone in Generative AI sales. Accenture also updated its guidance for the full year. Here are the main points from the earnings report:
Results miss estimates
Accenture’s revenues for Q3 2024 dipped 1% year-over-year to $16.47 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. GAAP EPS dropped 3% from last year to $3.04. Adjusted EPS declined 2% to $3.13, missing the target of $3.15.
Generative AI – new milestone
Accenture’s new bookings for the third quarter totaled $21.06 billion, up 22% YoY. Consulting new bookings were $9.28 billion while Managed Services new bookings were $11.78 billion. The company achieved Generative AI new bookings of over $900 million in the quarter, reaching a total of $2 billion year-to-date.
Consulting revenues decreased 3% YoY to $8.46 billion in Q3 while Managed Services revenue increased 2% to $8.01 billion. By segment, Accenture saw revenues decrease in the Communications, Media & Technology, and Financial Services segments while Health & Public Service, Products, and Resources recorded revenue growth.
By geography, revenues in North America rose 1% to $7.83 billion while EMEA revenues fell 2% to $5.78 billion. Growth Markets revenues decreased 4% to $2.86 billion.
Updated outlook
For fiscal year 2024, Accenture now expects revenue growth of 1.5-2.5% instead of the previous range of 1-3%. GAAP EPS is now expected to range between $11.29-11.44 versus the previous range of $11.41-11.64. Adjusted EPS is now expected to be $11.85-12.00 versus the prior expectation of $11.97-12.20.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, Accenture expects revenues to range between $16.05-16.65 billion, representing a growth of 2-6% in local currency.
Dividend
Accenture declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.29 per share for shareholders of record as of July 11, 2024. The dividend, which is payable on August 15, 2024, represents a 15% increase over the quarterly dividend rate of $1.12 per share in FY2023.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) reported fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total sales increased 6.8% year-over-year to $2.95 billion. Same-restaurant sales remained flat. Net earnings were $308.1 million,
KR Earnings: Kroger Q1 sales and profit top expectations
Grocery chain The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported a decline in adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2024, despite a modest increase in net sales. The results exceeded Wall Street's
ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Accenture’s Q3 2024 financial results
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues were $16.5 billion, down 1% in US dollars and up 1.4% in local currency compared to the third