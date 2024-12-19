Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Accenture’s Q1 2025 financial results

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenues were $17.7 billion, up 9% in US dollars and 8% in local currency compared to the same period a year ago.

Net income attributable to Accenture Plc was $2.28 billion compared to $1.97 billion last year.

GAAP earnings per share were $3.59, up 16% compared to the prior-year quarter, and up 10% over adjusted EPS of $3.27 reported in the first quarter last year.

Revenue and earnings beat estimates, allowing the stock to gain over 5% in premarket hours on Thursday.

Accenture expects revenues for the second quarter of 2025 to be $16.2-16.8 billion.

For fiscal year 2025, the company now expects revenue growth to be 4-7% in local currency, versus the previous range of 3-6%.  

Prior performance

