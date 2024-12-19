Categories Analysis, Technology
Accenture (ACN) gains on strong Q1 performance and raised full-year outlook
For Q2 2025, the company expects revenues of $16.2-16.8 billion
Shares of Accenture (NYSE: ACN) gained over 7% on Thursday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the first quarter of 2025 and raised its outlook for the full year. The quarterly performance reflected broad-based revenue growth and strong demand in artificial intelligence (AI).
Results beat estimates
Accenture’s revenues for the first quarter of 2025 increased 9% year-over-year to $17.7 billion, beating estimates of $17.1 billion. Revenues grew 8% in local currency. GAAP earnings per share were $3.59, up 16% compared to last year, and up 10% over adjusted EPS of $3.27 reported in Q1 2024. The bottom line number surpassed projections of $3.42 per share.
Business performance
In the first quarter, Accenture recorded broad-based revenue growth across both consulting and managed services, and across all its markets and industry groups, gaining market share. New bookings rose 1% YoY to $18.7 billion, including 30 quarterly client bookings of more than $100 million and new bookings of $1.2 billion in generative AI.
Consulting revenues grew 7% to $9.05 billion in Q1. New bookings in consulting were $9.22 billion, or 49% of total new bookings. Managed Services revenues increased 11% to $8.64 billion. Managed Services new bookings totaled $9.48 billion, or 51% of total new bookings.
Revenues in Communications, Media & Technology grew 7% to $2.86 billion while Financial Services revenues rose 4% to $3.17 billion. Revenues in Health & Public Service increased 13% to $3.81 billion. Revenues in Products grew 12% to $5.43 billion while in Resources, revenues grew 6% to $2.42 billion.
Revenues in the Americas region increased 9% to $8.73 billion in Q1. Revenues in EMEA grew 10% to $6.41 billion while in Asia-Pacific, revenues rose 6% to $2.54 billion.
Raised full-year guidance
Accenture raised its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2025. The company now expects revenues to grow 4-7% in local currency versus its prior expectation of 3-6%. GAAP EPS for FY2025 is now expected to range between $12.43-12.79 versus the previous range of $12.55-12.91. The earnings outlook represents an increase of 9-12% over GAAP EPS of $11.44 and an increase of 4-7% over adjusted EPS of $11.95 reported in FY2024.
For the second quarter of 2025, the company expects revenues to range between $16.2-16.8 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of 5-9% in local currency.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from Lamb Weston’s (LW) Q2 2025 earnings results
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 8% year-over-year to $1.60 billion. Net loss was $36.1 million, or $0.25 per
Paychex (PAYX) Q2 2025 earnings rise on higher revenue, beat estimates
Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) on Thursday reported an increase in revenues and earnings for the second quarter of 2025. Earnings also came in above analysts’ forecasts. Revenues of the Rochester-based human
Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE: DRI) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total sales increased 6% year-over-year to $2.9 billion. Consolidated same-restaurant sales increased 2.4%. Net earnings were $215.1