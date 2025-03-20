ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Accenture’s Q2 2025 financial results

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenues totaled $16.7 billion, up 5% in US dollars and 8.5% in local currency.

Net income attributable to Accenture plc was $1.78 billion compared to $1.67 billion last year.

GAAP EPS was $2.82, up 7% over last year.

Revenue and earnings beat estimates, sending the stock rising 1% in premarket hours on Thursday.

For the third quarter of 2025, Accenture expects revenues of $16.9-17.5 billion, representing growth of 3-7% in local currency.

